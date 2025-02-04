Jewish boy beaten in Rome by homeless Egyptian asylum seeker

A Jewish boy was attacked in Rome by a homeless Egyptian asylum seeker, the General Investigations and Special Operations Division (DIGOS) and Rome Police announced on Monday.

The minor, wearing a kippah, was with his mother Wednesday when the 33-year-old suspect allegedly approached and began to hit the victim.

A nearby shopkeeper attempted to intervene, but the suspect then attacked the good samaritan. The attacker took out a piece of a glass bottle and used it to attack the shopkeeper.

Security footage published by police shows the suspect lunging at the shopkeeper, attempting to overhand stab him with the glass shards. The shopkeeper attempted to keep the attacker at bay by shielding himself with a chair. Other men attempted to pull the attacker away.

Tracking him down

After the suspect left, the DIGOS and Rome Police officers reportedly tracked him down and arrested him for causing the permanent disfigurement of a person's face with an object. Rome police arrest the suspect who attacked a Jewish boy and a shopkeeper. (credit: ITALIAN STATE POLICE, screenshot)

Italian law enforcement said that the suspect was homeless, didn't have a prior notable police record, and had obtained international protection status in Italy -- indicating that he was an asylum seeker. The Police Immigration Office was reportedly assessing the man's status.