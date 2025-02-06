Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder secures Amsterdam venue after 30 rejections

After threats led a comedy club to cancel Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder's show and suggest he seek a "Jewish venue," and despite being turned down by 30 locations, Sponder has finalized a venue for a February 23 performance.

As a precaution, the location of Sponder's Amsterdam show will be revealed to ticketholders a day before the event, according to a spokeswoman.

Sponder had been set to perform for Dutch fans on January 25 at the Boom Chicago comedy club, but two weeks before the event, a person entered the club to protest.

"Free Palestine," the activist said, according to the spokeswoman. "How dare you let this Jew perform here."

Afterward, Sponder's team reportedly discussed safety conditions with Boom, offering to provide and pay for extra security as they had needed during their entire tour.

The show seemed to be proceeding, said the spokeswoman, but during a Zoom call with an executive sales manager, the Boom representative said that they received an email calling for the cancellation of the show. They were under the impression there was a large campaign. Anti-Israel activists had reportedly called on supporters to send emails to the comedy club.

Boom decided to cancel, citing high tensions in Amsterdam and alleged consultations with the police who recommended they not hold the event.

In touch with police

Sponder's team had been in touch with police regarding security concerns, and they reportedly were not aware of any communication with Boom. Dutch law enforcement reportedly told the comedian that they would not recommend such an action unless there was an immediate threat. Their preferred course of action would be to defend the site.

Boom issued a statement, saying that they had begun to worry "about the safety of our performers, audience, and colleagues" after "significant negative reactions" and threats online and from visitors.

A Boom representative suggested that they help the comedian find a "Jewish venue." The Sponder team attempted to find a venue to hold the show on January 25 but had to postpone the performance after thirty theaters "turned their back" on them.

"We made the difficult decision to cancel the performance. We are deeply saddened that this situation has escalated into a polarized debate about Gaza," Boom had said. “In our 32 years of existence, we have never experienced anything like this. Very nasty criticism has come at us from all sides, even though we genuinely tried to do what was best for everyone.”

BDS Netherlands welcomed the decision in a January 19 statement, claiming that Sponder was a "cultural ambassador for Israel tasked with whitewashing Israel's atrocities." The group pointed to his podcast on Galatz, Army Radio, as proof that he was on a state payroll.

"Sponder chooses hate speech, dehumanisation of Palestinians, anti-Muslim racism, and denying and ridiculing war crimes and crimes against humanity," claimed BDS Netherlands.

Sponder's spokeswoman said that he was being targeted simply because they didn't like that he was Israeli, not because of any jokes.

Claiming that Sponder was an agent of the Israeli government because he did a podcast for Galatz was, according to the spokeswoman, a "complete misrepresentation of Israeli reality -- Galatz is just a very popular radio channel."

"Nobody tells him what to say," said the spokeswoman. "He can say anything he wants on stage. He's coming to bring joy -- he's not coming as a politician or military officer."

Sponder has mocked the Israeli government, engages in self-deprecating humor, and makes jokes digging at Israelis and Jews, she said. His show, Self-Loving Jew, discusses Jewish identity and what it means post-October 7 Massacre.

He is tackling current events, but at the end of the day, his goal is to make people laugh and help people dealing with traumatic experiences," said the spokeswoman, adding, "And that's what Boom Chicago took away."

Boom was set to host a Palestinian comedian in April, and Sponder's team said that he was rightfully not getting any threats. Yet the spokeswoman said that this demonstrated that if one threatens and bullies, one can get their way.

Sponder's team warned that such cultural boycotts and threats were not just about them, but threatened all artists. This is reportedly why the Israeli comedian refused to back down from doing a show in Amsterdam.

"We're not going to let them win," said the spokeswoman.