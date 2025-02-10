Two charged in Australia for displaying Nazi flags as laws toughened

Two men were arrested and charged for displaying a Nazi swastika flag in a Sydney suburb on Thursday, the same day that laws against Nazi and terrorist iconography were toughened by the Australian government.

The 51-year-old and 44-year-old men were arrested in the Darlinghurst area, and charged on Friday.

Both men were charged for publicly displaying a Nazi symbol without excuse, and refused bail before their Friday court date.

Australia toughens laws

The Australian government passed a federal ban on Nazi salute, symbols, and terrorist iconography last January, with a maximum 12 month prison sentence.

An amendment to the criminal code passed in the Australian Senate on Thursday, raising the maximum sentence to five years prison and establishing a 12 month year prison minimum. Antisemitic vandalism in Sydney (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The New South Wales government also announced a push for reforms on Thursday that included new offences and penalties for display of Nazi symbols, including prohibition of the display of Nazi symbols on or near a synagogue.