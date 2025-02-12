Nazi group marches in Cincinnati hanging swastika flag above overpass

A group of over a dozen Nazi demonstrators, some armed, holding swastika flags, marched in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, hanging the flags on a bridge above an overpass, footage circulating on social media showed.

The group was dispersed after being confronted by the local police and residents. They left the scene, entering the back of a U-haul truck.

NEW: Neo-Nazis “find out” after they were seen waving Nazi flags from an overpass in Ohio, get confronted by a group of black residents who take their flag and burn it.Amazing 13 men, who fled the area in a U-Haul, were seen with covered faces, waving Nazi flags above the… pic.twitter.com/u12Kv5gNSD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

The police said in Tuesday's statement that "even though the demonstration was carried out without a permit, it was legal," NBC News reported.

The report also added that "the police department said ticketing demonstrators for smaller matters such as transporting people in the back of a box truck — which they boarded as they left — without belted seats was overlooked in the name of preventing violence."

After the group of demonstrators left the scene, some local community members joined together to burn one of the black swastika flags that the demonstrators left behind. A prayer circle followed this. Group of Nazi demonstrators are seen marching in Ohio. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/STAGEONEVC/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

The Nazi demonstration took place on a sidewalk over Interstate 75 in the village of Evendale, fifteen miles north of downtown Cincinnati, and borders the village of Lincoln Heights.

Lincoln Heights is historically known by the Cincinnati Preservationists as the first all-Black, self-governing city north of the Mason-Dixon Line or the northern limit of the slave-owning states before the abolition of slavery.

Response to the demonstration

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati condemned the actions of the demonstrators, telling WLWT News 5 that "Such acts of antisemitism, racism, and bigotry are an affront to the values of inclusion, respect, and unity that define our community. Hate has no place in Cincinnati or anywhere in our society." Further, Mayor of Cincinnati Aftab Pureval wrote on X/Twitter that “Messages of hate like this have no place in our region.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“It was shocking and disgusting to see swastikas displayed in Evendale today. This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for," he continued.

Other government officials of the greater Cincinnati area also made their own statements condemning the behavior of the Nazi demonstrators.

Prosecuting Attorney of Hamilton County Connie Pillech wrote on X that “Hate has no place in Hamilton County. The display of swastikas is reprehensible and stands against the values that define our community.”

“We unequivocally condemn these acts of hate and remain committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all," she added.

No specific groups or organizations credited themselves for conducting the demonstration.