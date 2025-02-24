Israel seeks to bar French MEP Rima Hassan over anti-Israel boycott campaigns, Hamas support

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry asked Interior Minister Moshe Arbel to block the entry of French politician Rima Hassan on Monday due to her extensive, consistent, and ongoing anti-Israel activities and rhetoric.

Hassan has publicly called for a boycott of commercial companies operating in Israel, participated in initiatives to boycott Israel, and published content encouraging sanctions against the state.

These include expressing support for boycotting Starbucks and retailer Carrefour for alleged affiliation to the Jewish State, comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa, and calling for a boycott of French channel TF1 because it interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The European Parliament also reprimanded Hassan for wearing a keffiyeh in September; She also urged Moroccan King Mohammed VI to cancel normalization agreements with Israel in September; Hassan called Hamas's October 7 massacre "legitimate" in July; and in August, approximately 50 members of France's National Assembly called on President Macron to lift her parliamentary immunity due to her attendance at a pro-Hamas rally in Amman.

Kfir, Ariel et Shiri Bibas ont été tués par une frappe israélienne. Ce qui avait d’ailleurs été communiqué et confirmé dès novembre 2023. Merci de le préciser. — Rima Hassan (@RimaHas) February 19, 2025

Hassan also shared the debunked claim that Shiri Bibas and her young children Ariel and Kfir were killed by an Israeli airstrike in November 2023, despite forensic evidence disproving this. Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (LFI) surrounded by Manuel Bompard and Rima Hassan, all members of the alliance of left-wing parties, called the ''Nouveau Front Populaire'' (NFP), delivers a speech. Paris, June 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor)

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli stated, “Israel is not obligated to allow the entry of any official representative from a foreign country if they engage in boycotting it and undermining its legitimacy."

"Rima Hassan is leading hostile campaigns against Israel, calling for boycotts and encouraging economic sanctions against it. Israel will not provide a platform or legitimacy to those who act against it,” Chikli added.

Who is Rima Hassan?

Hassan is a 32-year-old lawyer from Sorbonne University with a background in international law.

Hassan is a 32-year-old lawyer from Sorbonne University with a background in international law.

She was born in the Neirab camp near Aleppo in Syria, a settlement established for Palestinian refugees. Hassan moved to France at the age of nine and became a naturalized French citizen in 2010.

In 2023, Hassan founded the 'Action Palestine France' collective. That same year, she joined La France Insoumise to contest the 2024 European Parliament election on Manon Aubry's list. She was elected to the European Parliament on June 9 2024.