Rutgers lecturer, UNRWA official join Hamas-affiliated org webinar

A Rutgers University lecturer and a UNRWA official took part in a Hamas-affiliated organization’s webinar, Jewish Insider reported on Thursday.

Hamid Abdeljaber, a lecturer for Middle Eastern Studies and former press officer for the UN, spoke in the webinar titled “UNRWA after the ban law and the arrival of Trump,” which aired on the Facebook page of the European Palestinian Information Center.

According to Jewish Insider, Abdeljaber focused on antisemitic theories, including Jewish and Zionist control of government leaders, such as within the UN.

UNRWA media adviser Adnan Abu Hasna also spoke at the livestream event, claiming, “At the end of the day, we at UNRWA were one of the victims of what happened on October 7,” Jewish Insider quoted.

He also accused Israel of ‘exploiting’ the massacre to go against UNRWA, including paying millions of dollars to ruin their reputation. A hedge outside Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, July 30, 2016. (credit: TOMWSULCER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Example of 'rampant antisemitism' on campus

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) reacted to Abdeljaber’s participation in the webinar, “It’s outrageous that yet another Rutgers faculty member, Hamid Abdeljaber, spoke on an antisemitic webinar tied to Hamas, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization. Not only did Hamid defend Hamas as part of a so-called ‘resistance,’ but he also celebrated its actions while promoting harmful antisemitic tropes and false narratives," he said in a released statement.

He continued, "This is just the latest example of rampant antisemitism on campus that threatens the safety of Jewish students. It follows a Faculty Union December 2024 vote to approve an antisemitic BDS resolution. Last year, a university-funded center openly promoted antisemitic, anti-Israel propaganda. Jewish students at Rutgers deserve to feel safe and welcome on campus and in the classroom."

"Rutgers University must not tolerate faculty members spewing vile antisemitism or conspiracy theories about the Jewish community. I have repeatedly called on Rutgers to take action against faculty who express antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric, and I will continue to do so until real action is finally taken.”

Gottheimer previously denounced Rutgers's faculty unions for voting to adopt a BDS resolution in December.

He said that the resolution was antisemitic and called for a state university to divest and cut academic affiliations from a key democratic ally.