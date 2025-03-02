Evangelical support for Israel: NRB breakfast unites Christians against antisemitism

Nearly 400 people attended the sold-out “Breakfast to Honor Israel” during the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention in Grapevine, Texas, this week, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) reported.

The NRB is a global network of evangelical communicators. The convention, which took place at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, reportedly drew a crowd of almost 6,000 Christian attendees.

CAM, an international network of 850 groups dedicated to combating antisemitism, has been represented at the NRB conventions for the last six years as part of its efforts to foster evangelical Christian support for global antisemitism initiatives.

The global initiative co-sponsored the breakfast alongside the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service.

The breakfast was hosted with the purpose of expressing solidarity with Israel and the international Jewish community amid the conflict and global tide of antisemitism that arose in the wake of the October 2023 Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel. Members of Christians United for Israel march to show solidarity with Israel, in Jerusalem, in 2008. (credit: REUTERS)

It occurred as the funerals of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri Bibas took place in Israel. The three Bibas family members - an infant, a small child, and their mother, respectively - were kidnapped by terrorists during the cross-border massacres. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed last month that the two children were murdered by Hamas terrorists within the first weeks of the war.

Fight against antisemitism

“Four years ago, I stood in this room and warned that this fight against antisemitism is your fight. One day, you will be targeted just like Jews are being targeted unless we did something to stop it,” CAM Director of Christian Outreach and Engagement EJ Kimball stated at the event.

“Unfortunately, that day has come. We have seen pro-Hamas protests at the Rockefeller Center tree-lighting ceremony, and protests outside churches on Easter. And in December, a lunatic critically injured two Christian children on the playground at the Feather River Adventist school in California to protest the involvement by the United States in supporting Israel.”

Kimball continued, saying, “This is a war of civilization vs. barbarism. This evil is real. This evil exists. This evil must be eradicated.”

"Increase your coverage of rising antisemitism in this country," he urged. "Dedicate time every week in your programming so the youth in this country understand the truth of what Israel and the Jewish people face on a daily basis."

“Ask yourself if you did enough last year to expose and combat this evil. Resolve right now that next year you will have no doubt that you have done everything in your power to fight this evil.”

“We can never be satisfied with yesterday. We must always strive to do more because more needs to be done. When antisemitism rears its ugly head, we need to stand up, speak out, and combat it,” Kimball concluded.

Israeli National Religious Party–Religious Zionism MK Ohad Tal and Consul General of Israel to the Southwest United States Livia Link-Raviv also address the audience.

The NRB Board of Directors on Monday approved a series of formal resolutions for 2025. Among the resolutions was a condemnation of antisemitism, wherein NRB called on Christians to publicly condemn growing hostility toward Jews and Israel, reject hate-filled ideologies, and promote peaceful dialogue.

In another resolution, the NRB called for the immediate release of hostages in Gaza and urged Christians to pray for everyone in the region and support peace and an end to the Middle East conflict.

Israeli singer Yair Levi also performed at the event.