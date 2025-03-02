Thirty-nine Australian universities adopt antisemitism definition

Thirty-nine Australian universities adopted an antisemitism definition to coordinate their approach to anti-Jewish behavior, the academic representative body Universities Australia said in a Thursday statement.

The definition, which is closely aligned with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition, describes antisemitism as discrimination or harassment that "impedes Jews’ ability to participate as equals in educational, political, religious, cultural, economic or social life."

"It includes hate speech, epithets, caricatures, stereotypes, tropes, Holocaust denial, and antisemitic symbols," reads the definition. "Targeting Jews based on their Jewish identities alone is discriminatory and antisemitic."

While criticism of the Israeli government and state was not deemed antisemitism, the definition contends that such criticism can be antisemitic when it is grounded in classical anti-Jewish tropes, calls for the elimination of the country or all Jews, or to hold Jews accountable for Israel's actions.

"All peoples, including Jews, have the right to self-determination. For most, but not all Jewish Australians, Zionism is a core part of their Jewish identity," read the definition. "Substituting the word 'Zionist' for 'Jew' does not eliminate the possibility of speech being antisemitic."

Decision had come 'too late'

Shadow Education Minister and Liberal Party Senator Sarah Henderson welcomed the adoption of an antisemitism definition by the academic institutions during a Wednesday address at the Address to 2025 Universities Australia Solutions Summit but argued that the decision had come too late.

"So much damage has been done," said Henderson, adding that if elected her party would require all universities to adopt the "more robust" IHRA definition.

Australian Greens Deputy Leader and spokesperson for Higher Education Senator Mehreen Faruqi attacked the universities' decision on Sunday as an attempt to restrict criticism of Israel.

“Shamefully, universities have betrayed their students, their staff and their reputation by shutting down free speech and criticism of Israel. They are weaponizing antisemitism to sanitize campuses of anyone who speaks up for Palestinian human rights or against Israel’s genocide and occupation," Faruqi said in a statement.

"By adopting a definition of antisemitism that threatens academic freedom, silences Palestinian voices, and prevents legitimate criticism of Israel, they have failed their staff, students, and the very mission of higher education."

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils on Thursday also expressed concern about the definition's potential to limit legitimate criticism of Israel, with AFIC president Dr. Rateb Jneid saying in a statement that “If universities are to remain spaces where complex global issues can be navigated safely and constructively, they must reject such restrictive definitions."

Amnesty International also condemned the definition in a Thursday statement.

"This dangerous definition will be used to silence students and staff alike, suppress protest, and shut down criticism of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, the unlawful brutal and unlawful military occupation as well as apartheid that we determined to be a crime against humanity," said Amnesty International Australia’s Occupied Palestinian Territory Spokesperson Mohamed Duar.

The antisemitism definition came in response to a recommendation from the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights. The February Inquiry into antisemitism at Australian universities report called for the adopting of a definition close to the IHRA proposal.

The committee found a "disturbing prevalence of antisemitism," including "brazen" incidents that had gone unaddressed, resulting in Jewish students and staff feeling unsafe and hiding their identities.