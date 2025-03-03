Supporting terror with British courtesy: BBC praises Hamas, incites against Israel - opinion

Saying the British Broadcasting Corporation is the greatest generator of antisemitism in Europe is stating the obvious. Even before the October 7, 2023 massacre by Hamas, the Simon Wiesenthal Center ranked the top antisemitic organizations in the world, and the BBC came third after Iran and Hamas.

The broadcasting network earned this notable achievement through hard work after years of rampant antisemitic incitement based on lies and biased, misleading language.

Some of the channel’s content creators, in moments of indiscretion, exposed themselves as antisemites through sweet tweets such as “Hitler was right” and “Israel is worse than the Nazis,” but most maintained their composure and under a hypocritical veneer of British courtesy and polished language, patiently crumble Al Jazeera into the English teacup, serving the poison to every home in England and the wider world.

The Israel-Hamas War found the BBC aligning itself with the Gazan terrorist organization, relaying its data and claims as if they were objective truth, downplaying the actions of the most sadistic and dark organization in the world and attributing war crimes to Israel that didn’t actually happen.

A long series of lies and apologies from the channel – and an inconceivable list of 1,500 violations against Israel in war coverage – led us to last month, when an original documentary was broadcast about the suffering of Gaza’s children, naturally caused by Israel’s cruelty. BBC New Broadcasting House in London. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The film was presented as a reliable journalistic product without the network bothering to inform viewers that the child featured in it, who also narrates the story, is the son of a senior Hamas terrorist and that the film’s creators, operating under Hamas’s watchful eye, previously created and distributed content supporting Hamas and saluting the October 7 massacre.

One could have summarized the event as yet another routine foul by the antisemitic broadcasting body, with another forced apology for protocol’s sake. But another publication from last week, on Israel’s state broadcasting channel, caught my eye.

Explosion of antisemitism in Britain

“Explosion of antisemitism in Britain,” declared the headline based on a report by the Community Security Trust in Britain, showing a dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents in the UK.

“The speed with which antisemites mobilized in Britain on October 7 and immediately after shows that the rise in antisemitism was a celebration of Hamas’s attack on Israel, not anger about Israel’s military response in Gaza,” stated the report.

Is the antisemitic mood in Britain a result of BBC propaganda, or is the media channel being dragged in its feebleness after the public mood? This is apparently the chicken and egg question, but it's clear there is a direct connection between the two.

In a place where the masses’ minds are washed with poisonous propaganda over the years, it eventually turns into hatred that leads to violence, and this atmosphere of violence can be found today in the kingdom’s streets in increasing doses.

Even if the BBC is only the third most antisemitic body in the world, it should concern us even more than the direct enemies that precede it in the ranking. Hamas will eventually be eliminated by force of arms and the blood of our best sons, and Iran will probably be defeated militarily, too.

In contrast, the BBC is beyond the range of the air force’s radar, and the enormous poison machine created in London will only be defeated when it realizes firsthand that violent and extremist Islamists like Hamas are fighting not only against “Jews” but against the entire free world. The Jews are just standing in the way.

The writer is the president of WIZO.