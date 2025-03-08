Kosher restaurant in Madrid targeted in antisemitic arson attempt

A kosher restaurant in Madrid was targeted in an arson attack on Tuesday night, local Jewish community leadership reported.

An individual who is still at large walked into the crowded Rimmon Kosher restaurant in central Madrid on Tuesday night and “doused the entrance with a liquid that had a strong smell of gasoline,” a joint statement from the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain and the Jewish Community of Madrid (CJM) said.

Comunicado de la Comunidad Judía de Madrid ante el intento de incendio del restaurante Rimmon Kosher de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/SESEm9J8ay — Comunidad Judía de Madrid (@cjm_es) March 5, 2025

The organizations filed a formal complaint with Spanish police, and the incident is being investigated.

“This was a hate-driven, abhorrent, and savage act that undermines coexistence, freedom, and tolerance—values that have always defined the citizens of Madrid,” the organizations wrote.

Israel embassy in Spain condemns the attack

The Israeli embassy in Spain condemned the action in a Wednesday post on X/Twitter.

“We express our full support for the staff, owners, and customers of the establishment, as well as our solidarity with the Jewish Community of Madrid,” the embassy post reads. “This is yet another case that demonstrates that hate-inciting discourse leads to violence.

La Embajada de Israel en España condena enérgicamente el ataque perpetrado contra un restaurante casher en Madrid, próximo a la sinagoga principal. Expresamos nuestro total apoyo al personal, propietarios y clientes del establecimiento, así como nuestra solidaridad con la… pic.twitter.com/4jTqZLq6CH — Israel en España (@IsraelinSpain) March 5, 2025

“We fully trust that the authorities will act with determination to prevent violent and antisemitic acts from happening again in Spain.”