Canada holds national antisemitism forum amid rising anti-Jewish incidents

The Canadian government convened a national forum on combating antisemitism in Ottawa on Thursday, according to Public Safety Canada, amid rising anti-Jewish incidents in the country.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Justice Minister and Attorney-General Arif Virani met and discussed with provincial and municipal officials, law enforcement and prosecutorial representatives, and Jewish community leaders to discuss challenges and strategies for addressing antisemitism.

“Today’s Forum is about taking action to stem the rising tide of antisemitism in Canada," Public Safety Associate Minister Rachel Bendayan said in a statement. "Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their own communities – that is why we are taking concrete steps, convening all levels of government, law enforcement partners, and civil society to combat hate crimes more effectively. No one should have to live in fear because of who they are.”

A statement of intent signed at the end of the forum, endorsed by several provinces, cities, and police services, acknowledge the threat that 2023's 71% increase in antisemitic incidents posed to Jewish Canadians. The Canadian leaders pledged to combat anti-Jewish crimes in a coordinated and focused fashion.

Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw told the forum that laws needed to be strengthened, and more federal funding had to be allocated to police training, investigations, and response to disproportionately impacted communities. The entrance to Congregation Beth Tikvah in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, following an antisemitic attack, December 18, 2024 (credit: SIMON-MARC CHARRON/RADIO CANADA)

"Today was an opportunity to learn from partners and offer feedback," Demkiw said on X. "The Toronto Police Service will continue to be a strong partner in the fight against antisemitism and all hate crimes."

Public Safety Canada on Thursday committed to investing CAD 26.8 million over four years to provincial and municipal police training. This would include training officers to ensure antisemitic incidents are identified, and to cooperate with Statistics Canada to better record and report hate crimes.

Federal government to work with Jewish community security initiatives

The federal government also said that it would work in partnership with Jewish community security initiatives.

Public Safety Canada said that it would consult with provincial and territorial leadership on potential amendments to the criminal code to address issues regarding access to religious and cultural buildings, terrorism symbols, hate crime investigation and prosecution, and extreme hate speech.

Bnai Brith Canada said on social media that many of the elements of the federal government's commitments had components of the Jewish group's own proposal, however promises had to be acted upon.

"The time for platitudes has long passed. Combating antisemitism requires our leaders to practice what they preach. Today, Prime Minister Trudeau described himself as a Zionist and yet many of the groups responsible for perpetrating the Oct. 7 attack remain unlisted as terrorists in this country," said B'nai Brith Canada. "Though we welcome the commitments put forward today, it is imperative that the Canadian Government engages immediately in the heavy lifting that is needed to combat antisemitism, to hold those responsible for fomenting hate and division accountable, and to introduce concrete measures to protect Canadian values."

Bnai Brith Canada's 7-point counter-terrorism plan called for the ban of al-Quds Day and terrorism supporting rallies, the comprehensive listing of terrorist groups, strengthening immigration controls against extremists, amending the criminal code, and confronting antisemitism at schools and establish campus guidelines. The Jewish group also called for the full national adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

The federal government, which accepted the IRA definition, committed Thursday not on adoption, but on increasing awareness of the definition across all government levels.

The Canadian government had announced the forum in December following the shooting of a Toronto Jewish school and the firebombing of a Montréal synagogue.