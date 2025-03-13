CPAC launches 'Center to Combat Antisemitism' ahead of visit to Israel

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is slated to launch the CPAC Center to Combat Antisemitism during their upcoming visit to Israel, the organization announced on Wednesday.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp and Senior Fellow Mercedes Schlapp are due to travel to Israel in the coming weeks. They will meet with Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, who was a keynote speaker at CPAC's 2025 conference in Washington.

The Schlapps visit will also "serve as a strong message of solidarity," highlighting that "America’s conservative movement stands shoulder to shoulder with Israel in the face of rising hate, violence, and misinformation," CPAC wrote on X/Twitter.

The tweet also quoted Mercedes Schlapp as saying, "Whether on campus, at the border, or in the halls of power, hate has no home in our movement. We’re proud to take that message to Jerusalem and beyond."

On February 20, CPAC passed a resolution in support of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: @CPAC Doubles Down on Support for Israel, Announces the CPAC Center to Combat Antisemitism

CPAC is active in other areas of interest for US Conservatives, including violence against Christians in the Middle East.

"Earlier this week CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp released a statement on the atrocities occurring in the Middle East and African nations where Christians are being slaughtered by terrorists for their beliefs," the tweet added.

"The battle for religious liberty throughout the globe is a righteous battle for freedom of all Religions. No person should be persecuted or killed for how they worship their God. CPAC’s commitment to everyone's right to worship isn’t conditional – it’s foundational,” Matt Schlapp was quoted as saying.

Sympathizing with terrorists and spreading their propaganda cannot be tolerated in the United States, especially when it leads to violence and hatred against Jewish people. It’s sickening and disgusting that so many American universities are allowing this type of hatred to… pic.twitter.com/QttlOOwuw6 — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) March 12, 2025

Calls to deport Rashida Tlaib for alleged Hamas support

Mercedes Schlapp called for Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to be deported alongside Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil in an interview with Newsmax this week.

The Immigration and Nationality Act makes it very clear that you can get deported if you have a green card and advocate for positions that are adverse to U.S. policy. Supporting Hamas terrorists certainly falls within that definition, and the Trump Administration is well within… pic.twitter.com/bAF61NPKN2 — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) March 12, 2025

CPAC also formed the 'CPAC for Iranians in Exile' on February 22.