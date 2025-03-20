Mercer Island police identify two vandals who sprayed antisemitic phrases

Two individuals who were caught vandalizing Islander Middle School property on New Years Day, in Mercer Island, Washington with racist and antisemitic phrases and symbols were identified by the Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) in January.

Due to the two suspects being minors, the MIPD refrained from sharing any additional personal information.

After the two minors defaced the school with their vandalism, the MIPD opened up an investigation two days later. They additionally turned to their community for additional help in identifying the individuals. The MIPD posted on their official website and Facebook page details about the crime and a phone number community members could call in additional information they know about the case.

The posts included images from security camera footage, details about the clothes the two were wearing, and close-up images of the two perpetrators' faces.

The actions of the perpetrators who committed the crime were publicly condemned by the MIPD through a Facebook post, and an anonymous tip-line was set up to encourage residents of Mercer Island to support the investigation.

The MIPD followed up with an additional post, detailing the steps local community leaders were taking in order to prevent similar crimes from occurring in the future. This included working in collaboration with an activist against Jewish hate, Amy Lavin at the Stroum Jewish Community Center, and working with the local schools in addressing the hateful acts to the students.

The Jewish community leaders of the area also took time in addressing the crime. As the Anti-Defamation League of the Pacific Northwest and the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle posting on X and on their official websites praising the MIPD for their swift response to the handling of the hate crime.

Support flooded in for the community, not only through help in the investigation but individuals stepping up to directly speak to the Jewish community. Non-Jewish community members showed their support with an email sent to the Jewish Community of Mercer Island detailing their and the community’s intolerance to antisemitism, and the role everyone has to ending hate crimes in the future. Specifically, calling out parents of young children to have a conversation with their families about kindness, understanding, and respect, in order to create a safe space for Jewish families.

In a joint statement, Mayor Salim Nice and Deputy Mayor Dave Rosenbaum spoke about the incident as well, thanking residents, local organizations, and faith groups for their outreach and support. Though the actions are intolerable, to them, it showed the strength and unity the community has to fight hate. “Mercer Island is proud to be home to many Jewish institutions and a vibrant Jewish community. Antisemitism has no place here, and we stand firmly in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors against hate and intolerance.”