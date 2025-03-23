Two insurers warn anti-Israel vandal group of legal action

Two insurance companies have warned anti-Israel vandalism group Palestine Action of legal action after repeated defacement of their offices and facilities, which have been targeted due to alleged financial dealings with Israeli companies.

German insurer Allainz said that it was "exploring all options which protect our people, business, and property which might also include direct legal actions."

Palestine Action was unphased by an Insurance Times Report on a second warning, responding on Instagram last Monday that "direct action" was greater than legal action, and if they wanted to avoid vandalism, they shouldn't work with the Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

"If [threat of legal action] didn't work the first time, it won't work the second," said Palestine Action.

The group announced on Friday that it had splashed the windows of an Allainz Glasgow office with red paint, bragging that they had targeted the company dozens of times since October. Paris, France - 08 23 2023 : Allianz office buildings in the La Défense district (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Last Monday, the group claimed to have graffitied the company's Manchester office, and on March 10, vandals allegedly climbed the facade of the London offices and sprayed the building red.

In the latter incident, they hung Palestinian flags and a banner that read "Drop Elbit." The day before, Palestine Action claimed to have flown a drone dragging a Palestinian flag over the London Allianz Stadium Twickenham, where a rugby match was being played between England and Italy.

Targeting Aviva

On March 11, Palestine Action targeted British insurance company Aviva for allegedly providing services to Elbit, explaining that they were "raising the cost of working with Elbit" for insurance firms. Activists climbed up onto an overhang, again placing flags and painting windows.

Aviva issued its own warning to Palestine Action, explaining that "Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our people."

Aviva issued its own warning to Palestine Action, explaining that "Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our people."

"We will not tolerate any criminal behavior towards our people or property and will take appropriate legal action," said a spokesperson. "This has not impacted our service to customers."

At the end of February, Palestine Action posted a video on Instagram in which vandals sprayed Aviva's Motherwell office with red paint.