New AI assistant launched to fight online antisemitism and misinformation

A new AI-powered chatbot designed to help users push back against antisemitism and misinformation about Israel is now available to the public. The tool, called SWUBOT, was developed by the nonprofit organization StandWithUs and is intended to serve students, educators, and community advocates around the world.

The assistant offers quick, fact-based answers to questions on Jewish history, Zionism, antisemitism, and Middle East affairs. It is accessible 24/7 and free to use through the organization’s website.

“At a time when misinformation and antisemitism are on the rise, SWUBOT represents a powerful new tool in our ongoing mission to educate and empower communities worldwide,” said StandWithUs in a statement. “We believe that education is the most effective way to combat hate.”

Michael Dickson, executive director of StandWithUs Israel, said the chatbot would help students and young people “push back against disinformation online in an effective way.”

Users have already begun using the tool in real-world scenarios. "SWUBOT helped me understand and apply the IHRA working definition of antisemitism to an incident on campus so I could guide my peers through a school investigation," Sam B., a StandWithUs Emerson Fellow at Muhlenberg College, told The Jerusalem Post. "Being able to quickly provide them with trustworthy and understandable information empowered them to speak up."

'Helpful in challenging false claims'

James Levy, a university student in Sydney, told the Post that the assistant helped him challenge false claims in a Model UN club. “It’s like having a super smart (Jewish) friend who’s always there to back you up with facts,” he said.

Access here:https://www.standwithus.com/swubot

The launch comes amid rising concern over campus antisemitism worldwide, particularly since October 7. The AI assistant adds to the organization’s existing programming, which includes legal advocacy, student fellowships, and educational materials for schools.

StandWithUs was founded in 2001 and operates across the United States, Israel, and several other countries. The organization has consistently received top ratings from U.S. charity evaluators for financial accountability and transparency.