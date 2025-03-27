Chikli: Anti-Israel forces lied about European politicians attending conference

Anti-Israel forces spread lies about the right-wing European politicians that attended the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said in a speech at the Thursday convention.

Chikli thanked the politicians who had attended the conference, which had bled high-profile participants since the announcement of the attendance list.

The campaign of pressure was led by the newspaper Haaretz, according to Chikli, continuing to lambast it as an anti-Israel “beacon of lies” that doesn’t represent the Jewish people. Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor Gadi Taub also slammed the newspaper during the “progressivism fell captive to antisemitism” panel, declaring it to be “antisemitic.”

Chikli warned about the danger of Islamic terrorism to the world, attacking Muslims as well.

It was not Dutch or French people that had attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam or gang raped a Jewish 12-year-old French girl while berating her about Israel, but radical Islamists, explained Chikli/ Islamists in suits were also threatening the West through groups like CAIR and SJP. Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters demonstrate and light flares in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 7, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (credit: Michel Van Bergen/via REUTERS)

Sa'ar's warning

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also warned in his own conference address about the “radical alliance” between the far left and Islamists, which threatened Israel and the West.

Antisemitism had evolved since its first inception, and while it hadn’t destroyed the Jewish people, it had weakened them over history because they lacked rhetoric and unity to defend themselves.

Now that Jews could defend themselves through the Jewish state, antisemitism had adapted from persecution by arms to attack Israel through legal warfare using institutions such as the ICC, ICJ, and UN bodies.