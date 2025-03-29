Rep. Josh Gottheimer: The New Jersey Democrat defending Israel, battling antisemitism

Centrist Democrat Josh Gottheimer has carved out a distinct voice on Capitol Hill as one of his party’s most vocal defenders of Israel and fiercest critics of antisemitism.

Representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District – a region with a large Jewish population – he is now running to become the Garden State’s next governor. If elected, he would become its first Jewish leader.

While his platform is broad, Gottheimer views the US-Israel relationship as vital and inextricably linked to his oath to protect America. “The relationship with Israel is key to our national security,” he says. “Terrorists hate the United States more than they hate Israel. Just listen to their chants – it’s ‘Death to the USA’ first, then ‘Death to Israel.”

Bridging a divided party

At such a politically charged moment, his stance is not easy. A recent Gallup poll showed just 33% of Democrats view Israel favorably – down from 63% in 2022 – compared to 83% of Republicans. Despite the growing divide, Gottheimer insists it is not a true representation.

"The press loves the few loud and controversial voices," he told The Jerusalem Post, referencing the Squad. "It's not a huge cancer eating up the Democratic Party – most of my colleagues are very strong supporters of the US-Israel relationship."

Often at odds with members on both sides of the political aisle, he continues to push Israel as a bipartisan cause. “I’m in the middle of that fight every step of the way,” says Gottheimer – even as detractors call him a “dirty Zionist.”

Turning words into action

Gottheimer backs up his rhetoric with action. Two months after the October 7 Hamas attacks, he led a House Intelligence Committee trip to Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior defense officials.

“I wanted to be there to show my support and to shine a light on the worst mass killing of the Jews since the Holocaust,” he says.

“I saw the footage,” he recalls. “Netanyahu showed us some of the horrific images. I organized a viewing for Congress back in DC, but many refused to watch.”

He was particularly disturbed by the speed with which blame was shifted to Israel, citing the [Al-Ahli Arab] hospital bombing initially blamed on the IDF but later attributed to an errant Palestinian Islamic Jihad missile.

But his commitment predates that fateful day. In April 2023, he joined Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on a visit to Israel, returning days later on a bipartisan trip with then-House speaker Kevin McCarthy to commemorate the Jewish state’s 75th anniversary.

More recently he traveled to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to advocate for hostage negotiations. Among those still held by Hamas is his constituent, 21-year-old Edan Alexander.

“I’ve got the pictures of every hostage outside my office,” Gottheimer says. “Our position as a country was very clear from day one: we’re focused on getting all of the hostages home – not just Americans.”

Confronting antisemitism head-on

The congressman is equally outspoken about rising antisemitism, especially on college campuses.

“Every student, regardless of background, should be able to get to class, study, take exams and go to the library without fear,” he posits. “Most Americans don’t want foreign enemies funding our universities.”

In early 2024, he co-sponsored The Antisemitism Awareness Act, which passed the House with 320 out of 435 bipartisan votes but stalled in the Senate.

The bill mandates that the Education Department adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism in assessing anti-discrimination cases.

“Criticizing Israel’s government? Fine. But calling for Israel’s destruction? That’s antisemitism,” he says.In addition, he introduced the Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons (HEAL) Act, to boost education and combat disinformation. “History will repeat itself if we don’t actually stand up and speak out,” he warns.

Gottheimer has also gone after TikTok, co-sponsoring legislation to force its sale, citing its spread of antisemitic and anti-American propaganda. “I have no patience for any of it,” he told the Post. Despite pushback, he stands firm: “You have to be very clear and consistent in your views and unwilling to be cowed.”

Extensive legislation record

Gottheimer has been flexing his legislative muscle where it relates to Israel as well, consistently and extensively backing the Jewish state on a wide array of measures.

Some of his contributions include voting for a $14.3 billion Israel aid package – one of only 12 House Democrats to do so – and co-sponsoring bills to expand the Iron Dome and Arrow 3 missile defense systems.

He introduced a resolution condemning the October 7 attacks and calling for the release of hostages. He co-sponsored the Standing With Israel Act, Israel-Hamas War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act, and the Iran Sanctions Enforcement Act.

He also supported the US-Israel Defense Partnership Act and the US-Israel Health Technologies Act to deepen bilateral cooperation.

He has advanced legislation against antisemitic narratives like “from the river to the sea,” pushed for sanctions on the Palestinian Authority’s “pay-for-slay” program, and led calls to reduce US contributions to anti-Israel bodies at the UN. He’s also been a vocal advocate of expanding the Abraham Accords.

Outside of legislation, he’s led or signed dozens of bipartisan letters pressing for tougher Iran sanctions, more hostage diplomacy, and stronger US support for Israel.

Deep convictions

Now a seasoned legislator, Gottheimer traces his drive back to his formative years. He started as a page in the Senate working under his mentor, fellow Jewish New Jerseyan Frank Lautenberg, and went on to become one of the youngest speechwriters in the White House serving under former president Bill Clinton before being elected to his first term in Congress in 2016.

Even in his humble beginnings, the congressman never shied away from unpopular views among “the Washington types” – going against the grain when vehemently opposing the Iran nuclear deal.“You don’t find the average American supportive of terrorist organizations, and Iran is the parent company of terror,” he states.

His connection to Israel is deeply personal, too. He was bar mitzvahed both in New Jersey and in Israel, an experience he describes as foundational. And while Israel and New Jersey are often compared for their size, Gottheimer emphasizes deeper ties in technology, business, and healthcare.

Beyond a single issue

Though he is frequently labeled a pro-Israel hawk, Gottheimer is not a single-issue politician. His campaign focuses on tax relief, affordability, and public safety.

“Standing up to hate is essential,” he says, “but so is making sure people can pay their bills and feel safe in their neighborhoods.”

His values-driven pragmatism has drawn criticism from the Left but strong support in his district, where he routinely outperforms challengers. As he accelerates his gubernatorial campaign, detractors call him a “broken record.” Gottheimer’s response is unwavering: “Get used to the music – I’ll keep playing it over and over.”

For him, that music isn’t just about Israel and the Jewish community – it’s about moral clarity, principled leadership, and, as he puts it, “showing up for every New Jerseyan.”