Jewish-owned Toronto cafe's windows smashed twice in one week

A Jewish-owned Toronto cafe's windows were smashed twice in mid-March, Goldstruck Coffee said on social media, the third time the coffee shop chain was vandalized this year.

The glass door of the cafe's Richmond Street branch was broken on March 15, the shop said in an Instagram post.

The cafe had just finished repairing the damage last Sunday when the cafe's door was smashed again.

Security footage published by the cafe showed a hooded figure looking both ways before striking the door with a hammer, then running off.

"We work hard every single day to create a warm and safe space — seeing it violated like this hurts deeply," Goldstruck said on Instagram.

The United Jewish Appeal Federation of Greater Toronto and Conservative Party deputy leader Melissa Lantsman said on X/Twitter that a Star of David had been painted on the location of the chain's future branch last month.

"We have a problem in the country. The hateful mob attacked another local Jewish business in Toronto," Lantsman said Tuesday. "These thugs should face full consequences for their brazen lawlessness."

'Antisemitic scum'

MP Kevin Vuong also ascribed the vandalism to "antisemitic scum" in a Tuesday Instagram post.

Toronto Consul General Idit Shamir connected the incidents to Al-Quds Day, an Iranian-backed protest day against Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, which is associated with increased violent rhetoric.

"When antisemitism moves from chants to broken glass, we've seen this story before," Shamir said on X Wednesday.

Goldstruck said Wednesday on Instagram that it refused to give up and would have the grand opening for its new Carlton Street location on April 10