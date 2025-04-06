Pro-Israel Block Party met with protests at University of Texas

The University of Texas Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) held a counter-protest last week against the university's Hillel's annual pro-Israel Block Party, calling the event "among the largest celebrations of the genocidal apartheid regime on any college campus."

PSC called on students to attend the protest, saying that the group has "a responsibility to denounce this sadistic ceremony that promotes the ethnic cleansing of Palestine and appropriation of Palestinian culture" and that it would "protest in opposition to the oppressive Zionist occupation of our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza and across the West Bank."

Some 50 protestors gathered near Texas Hillel's block party, holding pro-Palestinian flags and signs and chanting "Israel is a terrorist state. There's nothing here to celebrate," Fox News reported. The protestors also called for the freeing of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, who is being held in ICE custody and is facing deportation after leading massive protests at Columbia in 2024.

The block party is the largest pro-Israel event to take place on a North American college campus and has been held by Texas Hillel for the past 25 years. It aims to "celebrate Israeli culture, innovation and humanitarian impact," and provide "a way of celebrating, remembering and continuing to move forward as a UT community," Texas Hillel said on its website.

The block party aimed to raise $100,000 to support future events and Israel education and advocacy initiatives on campuses. Pro-Palestinian protesters voice their stance against the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas outside Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium at the University of Texas, after the commencement ceremony in Austin, Texas, US May 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)

A rise in pro-Palestine protests US campuses

US universities have been rocked by waves of anti-war protests, with police and protesters clashing at times and questions raised over forceful methods used to disperse the rallies and encampments.

Around 80 individuals were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing for protesting the war in Gaza at UATX back in July 2024, while officers clad in riot gear and mounted on horseback swept away demonstrations at the university in late April, arresting dozens of people.

The police reactions have led some students to fear that they may face academic or professional repercussions for taking part in the protests.

Peaceful protests still causing Jewish students fear

The PSC protest was monitored by campus police and staff and remained peaceful, according to news outlets, yet students expressed their trepidation at attending the event.

"I really shouldn't have to, as a student, be scared to go to a party, on my campuses," Rebecca Katz, a UT freshman told Fox. "I honestly was a little nervous to come to the Israeli block party because of the protests, but I think UT, security and Hillel have done a really good job of making everyone feel safe," she added. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"We're just trying to enjoy and celebrate," Blake Shanberg, a UT junior, told Fox.

Uptick in on-campus antisemitism

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, Jewish students have reported an uptick in antisemitic abuse and discrimination witnessed on US university campuses.

For example, antisemitic graffiti was discovered on the San Marcos campus of Texas State University last year, which was later condemned and removed by the university.

In an effort to combat antisemitism within universities, the US Education Department's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has called on 60 US higher education institutions to fulfill their obligations to protect Jewish students on campus, including tackling antisemitism, or face repercussions.

Five universities have been the subject of directed investigations by the OCR, at which considerable antisemitic harassment has been reported, while the remaining 55 universities are under investigation. Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the Israeli American Council annual conference, January 22, 2023. (credit: COURTESY OF THE ISRAELI-AMERICAN COUNCIL)

Texas Governor has zero tolerance for antisemitism

In September 2024, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas colleges and universities reiterating his belief in the importance of standing against antisemitism.

“There is zero tolerance for antisemitism in Texas,” Abbott wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Back in March 2024, Abbott also issued an executive order in March 2024, instructing all higher education institutions to update their free speech policies to include his definition of antisemitism.