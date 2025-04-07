Antisemitic incidents increase by 90% in French-Switzerland in 2024, report finds

Some 1789 antisemitic incidents were reported in French-speaking Switzerland in 2024, representing an increase of approximately 90% in comparison to 2023, according to a new report by the Intercommunity Coordination against Antisemitism and Defamation (CICAD) on antisemitism in French-speaking Switzerland.

This marks the highest number of incidents recorded since 2014.

More than half of these incidents (52.5%) were categorized as "traditional" forms of antisemitism, while 14.4% were related to antizionism, as explained by the CICAD.

This dramatic increase is largely attributed to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, following the October 7 attacks in 2023. There was a notable rise in incidents in May, which corresponded with the escalation of conflict in Gaza, specifically when Israel began its offensive in Rafah on May 6, 2024.

The primary source of antisemitism in 2024 was social media, which made up more than two-thirds of cases (72.1%) reported, specifically on Instagram, Telegram, and X/Twitter. This aligns with patterns observed in previous years, according to data from CICAD and other sources, including the Swiss Federation of Israel Communities (FSCI) and the Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism (GRA). One of the major challenges lies in the anonymous nature of online content and, consequently, its regulation on digital platforms.

The development of artificial intelligence has further fueled concern surrounding the spread of antisemitism online due to the generation of ultra-realistic videos, which have made it more difficult to distinguish fact from fabrication.

The CICAD reported an “alarming increase” in the number of antisemitic acts directly targeting Jewish students. There was a notable increase in the number of incidents involving hate speech, acts of intimidation, and aggression targeting Jewish students. Reported cases included students being told, "Go back to Auschwitz” and "You’re bad at school because you’re Jewish.”

Posters with the slogan "Intifada jusqu'à la victoire" (Intifada until victory), an explicit call for physical violence, were hung up around the University of Geneva (UniGE) campus from October 16, 2023, just two weeks after the October 7 attacks. Similar slogans have appeared across other universities in the French-speaking cantons.

In public spaces, there were widespread reports of graffiti, as well as antisemitic posters and symbols, especially in the cities of Geneva and Lausanne. Inscriptions such as "Death to Jews" were found in several city centers and green spaces. The spread of explicit hate messages against Jews was similar to cases seen in other European cities, such as Amsterdam.

Geneva saw an important legislative advancement when 85% of citizens in Geneva voted in favor of banning Nazi symbols in public spaces, on June 9, 2024. However, experts insist that rigorous enforcement is needed to guarantee its efficacy.

In Geneva, one particular demonstration attracted attention, not only because of its size (around 2,000) but also due to the appearance of several political figures who took part alongside BDS movement members. The central challenge surrounding demonstrations in the region remains how authorities can balance freedom of expression with the need to prevent antisemitism and the incitement of hatred.

One concerning change in the characteristics of antisemitism in French-speaking Switzerland is the increase in the number of targeted incidents. While incidents in recent years mainly focused on online hate speech, the year 2024 marked a dangerous escalation in physical aggression and threats against Jews, as well as direct attacks on property, including the homes, businesses, and synagogues of Jews.

According to the CICAD, security within Jewish communities in Switzerland, which are some of the oldest in Europe, is becoming a national challenge that needs to be addressed quickly.

The CICAD's recommendation for combating antisemitism, included educational programs for students and teachers, increased police vigilance regarding the documentation and prevention of antisemitic incidents, as well as more collaboration between the police and institutions like the CICAD.

International context

The Center for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS) reported an increase of more than 200% in antisemitic incidents across Europe, mostly consisting of hateful demonstrations, online propaganda, and acts of antisemitism. In France, which is home to the largest Jewish community in Europe, there was a 350% increase in antisemitic incidents.

The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) published its report on antisemitism for 2024 in March, reporting a 42.5% increase in antisemitic incidents from 2023 to 2024, steadying after a post-October 7 massacre peak that was significantly higher than before the Hamas-led attack. This encompassed antisemitic incidents in the German, Italian, and Romansh areas of Switzerland.

The CICAD works to ensure there are strict measures in place to combat antisemitism, as well as helps support education and the prevention of antisemitism, to ensure that everyone feels safe and respected in society.

Ralph Friedländer, president of SIG, pointed to the war in Gaza as a major catalyst but also stressed that antisemitic acts began spiking immediately after October 7, even before the Israeli response.

Despite the bleak statistics, Friedländer underlined that Switzerland remains safer than many other European countries - a fact reflected in the growing number of Jews relocating there, especially from France. However, he emphasized that tackling antisemitism must be a shared responsibility: “This is not an issue for the Jewish community alone. It is a challenge for all of Swiss society.”