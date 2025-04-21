Nepal Chabad house vandalized by Norwegian man in suspected antisemitic Passover attack

A Norwegian man is suspected of breaking into and vandalizing the Chabad House of Kathmandu on Saturday, Chabad of Nepal co-director Rabbi Chezky Lifshitz said on Monday.

The suspect, previously unknown to Lifshitz, broke into the house in the morning of the seventh day of Passover, smashing windows and damaging furniture.

No one was present during the incident, and the suspect was caught by the authorities, who are still investigating the incident.

The Nepal Chabad has had little time to assess the damage, but estimated a few thousand dollars in damage.

Lifshitz said that in the 25 years he had been in Nepal it was the first time the Chabad house had been attacked.

"We entered the ring of what Jews around the world have experienced," said Lifshitz, adding that it was a reminder of all the Jewish people had endured since the Exodus from Egypt.

Increase in visitors

Chabad saw increased visitors this year, with Lifshitz estimating twice as many participants in the holiday festivities as the previous year. He surmised many of the travelers, Israelis, had been making up for lost time after being unable to leave the country last year.