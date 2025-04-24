Poilievre visits Toronto Nova Exhibition amid election campaign

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre visited the Nova massacre exhibition at its opening in Toronto on Wednesday, amid his ongoing campaign for the Canadian premiership.

“The Nova Exhibition in Toronto remembers one of the most depraved atrocities committed against the Jewish people on October 7, 2023,” Poilievre said on X/Twitter. “378 festival attendees were brutally murdered at the hands of the genocidal death cult Hamas.”

The Canadian politician added “Am Yisrael Chai,” a Hebrew slogan meaning “the nation of Israel lives.”

Poilievre called for the return of Hamas hostage Judith Weinstein’s body to Canada. The Israeli, Canadian, and American citizen and her husband, Gadi Haggai, were attacked by Gaza terrorists at Nir Oz on October 7.

The 70-year-old and her husband had been grievously wounded during the attack, and were believe to have died on October 7, but Hamas claimed that she had been mortally wounded by an Israeli airstrike. Hamas still holds both their bodies.

The Nova Exhibition is set to run from Wednesday until June 8, telling the story of the 2023 music festival massacre with objects recovered from the site such as burned-out vehicles and bullet-ridden bathroom stalls. onservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre visits the Nova music festival exhibition in Toronto, Canada. (credit: George Pimentel)

'Never again'

Poilievre said that the Conservative Party would honor the memories of those slain during the Hamas-led pogrom “by standing with the Jewish people in saying 'Never Again.’”

The Carleton MP had also declared “Never Again” in a Wednesday Holocaust Remembrance Day statement, promising that his party would renew their “pledge” to the slogan “in the face of a new wave of antisemitism.”

“On Yom HaShoah, we remember the 6 million Jews senselessly murdered in the Holocaust and honour the brave heroes who confronted evil in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising,” Poilievre said on social media.

Poilievre’s statements come amid the ongoing Canadian federal election campaign, which has been open to early voting, and will culminate with an April 28 election day.