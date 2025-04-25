Pro-Palestinian group protests outside Ecuador’s Israeli embassy on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside Israel’s embassy in Ecuador on Holocaust Remembrance Day, the consulate shared on X/Twitter.

The embassy stressed that while the Israeli flag was in half-mast, a symbol of mourning for the six million victims ofthe Nazi genoccide, protesters gathered “with a clear message: hatred towards Israel and rejection of its existence.”

“Today—as we commemorate the six million Jews murdered by Nazi antisemitism—a hate-filled event was chosen to organize is a painful and shameful demonstration that intolerance and antisemitism still persist, even disguised as activism,” the embassy said in a statement.

⚫️ Hoy, mientras en Israel conmemoramos el Día del Holocausto y nuestra bandera ondea a media asta en señal de duelo, varias organizaciones han convocado una manifestación frente a nuestra Embajada con un mensaje claro: odio hacia Israel y rechazo a su existencia.Que justo hoy… pic.twitter.com/dO6c7iOUeb — Israel en Ecuador (@IsraelinEcuador) April 25, 2025

The memory of the Holocaust

The protest “not only dishonors the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, but also represents an attempt to normalize speeches that incite hatred, deny the right of the Jewish people to exist in peace and attack the basic principles of coexistence.”

Despite the protest, the embassy said it would continue to “reaffirm our commitment to remembrance, to education, and to defending democratic values ​​against those who today attempt to tarnish this date with hateful slogans.

“Never again is today. Never again is raising our voices. Never again is remembering and acting.”