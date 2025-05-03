Pogues, Thin Lizzy among dozens of bands to defend Kneecap’s ‘freedom of expression’

(JTA) — Dozens of bands defended Kneecap’s “freedom of expression” after the rap group faced criticism for publicly condemning Israel and appearing to support terror groups.

“This past week has seen a clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform the band Kneecap,” reads the statement, signed by nearly 40 bands including The Pogues, Thin Lizzy, Dexys, Pulp and Massive Attack.

“In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people,” the statement said. It urged government officials and music executives to stop seeking to “silence” Kneecap.

The statement by the bands, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, came 10 days into a controversy swirling around the Northern Irish group’s statements:

On April 20, Kneecap projected “F— Israel, Free Palestine” onstage at Coachella, the giant California music festival. DJ Provai from Irish Hip Hop trio Kneecap performs onstage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

On April 23, Sharon Osbourne called on Kneecap to lose its US visas due to the display. She was one of multiple Jewish celebrities to criticize the band.

On April 25, Kneecap defended its activism in a post and denied being antisemitic. “We do not give a f*ck what religion anyone practices. We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are,” the statement read.

On April 28, Ireland’s prime minister called on Kneecap to “urgently clarify” whether it supports Hamas and Hezbollah, after video surfaced of a band member cheering, “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” while draped in a Hezbollah flag last year.

Later that day, Kneecap posted, “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.”

The group is also being investigated by British police for the statements.

The Wednesday statement by the bands did not refer to Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah or the war in Gaza, stating instead that political speech should be “irrelevant” to whether Kneecap is given space to perform.

“The question of agreeing with Kneecap’s political views is irrelevant: it is in the key interests of every artist that all creative expression be protected in a society that values culture, and that this interference campaign is condemned and ridiculed,” the statement said.