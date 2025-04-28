Anti-Israel Coachella group is being investigated by UK counterterrorism police

Kneecap, the Irish band that performed an anti-Israel act at Coachella, is under investigation by UK counterterrorism police following a report filed by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), the organization stated on Thursday.

In a statement on its website, UKLFI said Kneecap’s recent performance at Coachella “whipped up anti-Israel hatred amongst the crowd,” as they led their fans with anti-Israel chants.

“This behavior was particularly egregious at a music festival,” the organization said, “given that hundreds of young Israelis were brutally murdered, raped and tortured at a similar music festival on October 7, 2023.”

During their Coachella set, Kneecap projected a series of political messages, including accusations of genocide against Israel, condemnation of US military support for Israel, and the phrase, “F*** Israel. Free Palestine.”

According to UKLFI, this was not the first time the band publicly expressed antisemitic views. In November 2023, during a performance at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, Kneecap displayed a Hezbollah flag in support of the Lebanese terrorist group and led the crowd in chanting, “Ooh Aah Hezbollah.” DJ Provai from Irish Hip Hop trio Kneecap performs onstage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Showing support for Hamas after October 7

The band also posted a message of support for Gaza on October 8, 2023, just one day after Hamas's attack on Israel. They shared a photo of themselves standing beneath a Palestinian flag with the caption: “Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.”

Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle ✊ pic.twitter.com/Mgy7HBeaUH — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) October 8, 2023

In response to the band’s actions, UKLFI said it had written to all UK venues where Kneecap is scheduled to perform this summer, warning them about the risks associated with hosting the group.

A UKLFI spokesperson said: “This band appears to enjoy courting controversy. However, if this involves support for terrorists as well as whipping up anti-Israel hatred amongst its audience, then they should be aware that they are not above the law.”