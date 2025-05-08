US charges NYC resident with three counts of anti-Jewish hate crimes

The US Justice Department (DOJ) charged New York City resident Tarek Bazrouk, 20, with three counts of committing hate crimes against Jewish victims over the past nine months, the DOJ announced Wednesday after an indictment was unsealed in the Southern District of New York.

Police arrested Bazrouk that morning, and he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“As alleged, on three separate occasions, Tarek Bazrouk deliberately targeted and assaulted Jewish victims at protests relating to the Israel/Gaza war,” said US Attorney Jay Clayton.

“Despite being arrested after each incident, Bazrouk allegedly remained undeterred and quickly returned to using violence to target Jews in New York City. This Office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims of hate crimes and will aggressively prosecute those who spread bigotry and discrimination through violence.”

In the first incident, Bazrouk assaulted three Jewish individuals at an anti-Israel demonstration in mid-April 2024 while wearing a green headband, mimicking those worn by Hamas terrorists. The assaults occured in lower Manhattan, outside the NY Stock Exchange. A person is detained outside of Columbia University's Butler Library after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the space on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

He was initially arrested for lunging at a group of pro-Israel protesters. As he was escorted by police to the vehicle, Bazrouk kicked a Jewish college student in the stomach. This student was standing by the group of pro-Israel protesters who were wearing kippahs, carrying Israeli flags, and singing songs.

Eight months later, in early December 2024, Bazrouk punched a Jewish student next to a university campus in upper Manhattan during an anti-Israel protest. This second victim was wearing a kippah along with his brother at the time of the assault, and they were both holding Israeli flags.

As the demonstration continued, Bazrouk stole an Israeli flag from the victim’s brother and fled. The brother followed Bazrouk through the crowd to retrieve the flag. This was when Bazrouk snuck up behind the victim and punched him in the face.

In the third incident, in early January 2025, Bazkrouk assaulted a third victim in the Gramercy Park area at another anti-Israel protest. Bazrouk made contact with the third victim’s shoulder and wrapped his foot around his ankle. The victim, who was wearing an Israeli flag, a hat with an Israeli flag, and a Star of David necklace, attempted to push Bazrouk away and cursed at him. That was when Bazrouk punched him in the nose with a closed fist.

Antisemitism on Bazrouk's phone

After law enforcement authorities searched Bazrouk’s phone, text messages revealed his support for Hamas and his antisemitic bias, according to the DOJ. In these messages, Bazrouk revealed himself as a “Jew hater,” labeled Jews as “worthless,” extorted “Allah” to “get rid of [Jews],” called an acquittance a “Fucking Jew,” and told a friend to “slap that bitch,” referencing a woman with an Israeli sticker on her laptop. He also told a friend that he was “mad happy” to learn that some of his family overseas are members of Hamas. His phone also held pro-Hamas and pro-Hezbollah propaganda.

“As alleged, Tarek Bazrouk deliberately set out to harm Jewish New Yorkers — targeting them at protests, singling them out, and assaulting them for nothing more than their identity,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said.

"The recent spike in violent crime against Jewish citizens is deeply disturbing, and this FBI will continue to pursue those responsible," FBI Director Kash Patel said on X/Twitter.

BREAKING out of @NewYorkFBI: I can confirm that this morning, our agents and partners arrested an individual on charges related to three separate violent assaults of Jewish Americans.The subject had allegedly targeted Jewish citizens during multiple protests of the Israel/Gaza… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 8, 2025

"We will have more to say soon. Well done to our FBI teams executing the mission."