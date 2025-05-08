Senior DOJ leaders meet with Orthodox Union to discuss efforts to combat antisemitism

Senior leaders of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) met with the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center (OUA) on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism and protect Jewish communities across the United States, the OUA announced.

The officials conveyed their commitment to addressing and prosecuting antisemitic hate crimes, ensuring enforcement of civil rights protections, and safeguarding Jewish Americans' ability to live, worship, and study free from discrimination, the OUA said.

Among those present at the meeting were Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy Aaron Reitz, and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Leo Terrell.

Dhillon assured the Orthodox leaders that the DOJ is using "all the tools available to us across the federal government."

"On February third, we launched an antisemitism task force, with its first priority being to root out antisemitic harassment in schools and on college campuses. Our work includes investigations, litigation, and withholding federal funding from entities not complying with the law."

Dhillon added that his department is working closely with the FBI and national security agencies to track foreign funding that's "exacerbating antisemitism on campuses and in communities.”

Terrell praised Dhillon's commitment to fighting hate, saying, “Harmeet Dhillon never sleeps—she’s texting at midnight, driving us forward every single day. This is a 24/7 fight."

Terrell, who has worked as a civil rights attorney for 30 years, also criticised the Biden administration for its lack of efficacy or effort in "protecting Jewish Americans."

He also emphasized that the DOJ's efforts are not "just talk," but instead "litigation, case-by-case strategies, and whatever it takes to protect Jewish Americans from hate."

Goal to ensure full legal protection for Jewish communities everywhere

Reitz added that the goal is to ensure full legal protection for Jewish communities everywhere. He cited two specific laws which provide protections, including the Church Arson Prevention Act which allows the DOJ to prosecute those who deface, damage, or destroy religious property based on its religious significance and Fair Housing laws to prevent discrimination, and statutes designed to prevent land use discrimination.

Nathan Diament, Executive Director of OUA, thanked the Trump administration for wasting no time in "investigating and prosecuting antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head."

“We deeply appreciate the administration aggressively taking on rising antisemitism," Diament added. "They are sending a clear message to Jew-haters that they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”