Jewish jeweler attacked by man wielding machete in Djerba, Tunisia

A Jewish jewellery shop owner was attacked by a man with a machete in Djerba, Tunisia, on Wednesday morning, La Ligue de Defense Juive (LDJ - Jewish Defense League) reported, citing witness statements.

According to LDJ, the attacker had scouted out the area the day before, entering multiple stores to ascertain which ones were owned by Jews. Then, on Wednesday morning, the man returned to the scene armed with a machete and attempted to kill the Jewish store owner, LDJ added.

The son of the Chief Rabbi of Djerba, Yaniv, told Chief Rabbi Moshe Lewin that "[the attacker] went to all the shops yesterday to ask if they belonged to Jews."

"This morning, he came back with a machete," Yaniv told Rabbi Lewin on the phone.

According to Yaniv, the victim survived due to intervention from his neighbors, who are also members of the Jewish community. Social media videos depict the victim being treated by medical professionals for a significant stab wound on his arm. A Tunisian Jewish man walks in Hara Kebira, the main Jewish quarter in the resort island of Djerba, during the annual Jewish pilgrimage, on May 24, 2024. (credit: FETHI BELAID/AFP)

Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Sa'ar, strongly condemned the attack in a post on X.

"This attack comes two years after the previous deadly assault that claimed Jewish lives and the lives of security personnel during the Lag BaOmer celebration," he added.

Sa'ar also called on Tunisian authorities to take all necessary measures to protect the Jewish community.

Synagogue has been the target of multiple terror attacks

The incident took place on the eve of Lag Baomer, which is also the date of the annual pilgrimage to El Ghriba Synagogue on the Island. The synagogue itself has been the target of multiple terror attacks, including in 1985, 2002, and 2023.

In May 2023, two Jewish cousins were murdered in a shooting at the synagogue. Aviel Hadad, 30, was an Israeli citizen working as a goldsmith in the local market, and Ben Hadad, 42, lived in France and came in order to celebrate the festivities.

Djerba is home to most of Tunisia’s Jewish community, numbering about 2000 people. Most of the Jews live in Hara Kabira (the bigger quarter) and Hara Saghira (the smaller quarter), which includes the famous El Ghriba Synagogue, one of the oldest Jewish synagogues in North Africa.