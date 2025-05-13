One fifth of Spanish-language X posts antisemitic, Jew-hatred increases across all platforms

In 2024, for the first time, antisemitism increased on every single Spanish-language social media platform, most notably on X, settling a new 'base level' for internet Jew-hatred. This was revealed by the Latin American initiative Web Observatory in its annual Internet Antisemitism Report for 2024, published on Monday.

Web Observatory is the joint initiative of the Latin American Jewish Congress (CJL), the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AIMA), and the Delegation of Argentine Jewish Associations (DAIA).

In order to carry out the research, Web Observatory analysed seven platforms and more than 126 million posts, using both AI tools and human review.

X saw a threefold increase in antisemitic messages, not just in terms of a nominal rise in the number of messages, but also a percentage increase in relation to total posts, and a significant rise in potential impressions (the number of users reached by a message). This indicates not just an increased quantity of antisemitic posts, but also the increased proliferation.

A total percentage of 19.64% of Spanish-language X messages were deemed antisemitic, marking an increase of 6.81 percentage points compared to 2023. Spain had the highest level of antisemitic X content, followed by Mexico, Colombia and Argentina, with Uruguay being the lowest. Antisemitic posts in Spanish on X/Twitter. (credit: Web Observatory )

On Facebook, 11.52% of posts were deemed to be antisemitic. The majority of Facebook antisemitism related to anti-Zionist discourse (82.11%) followed by religious hatred, Holocaust inversion and traditional antisemitism. On both X and Facebook, there was also a decrease in positive content relating to Jews.

In total, YouTube antisemitism increased to a 6.93% total, however this was lower than the levels seen from 2018-2022.

Web Observatory found a discrepancy between the levels of antisemitism in YouTube videos and in the comments on videos, with the level of antisemitism in the comments being significantly higher than audiovisual content itself. This was the first time the research extended to Spanish-language comments. 11.22% of the 2.52 million comments analysed were found to be antisemitic. Some of the post common antisemitic comments revolved around either claims of a Gaza genocide being perpetrated by 'the Jews' or comparisons between Zionism and Nazism.

Across all digital portal platforms, antisemitism accounted for 16.86% of all posts. Uruguay had the highest level of antisemitism on digital news platforms for the fourth consecutive year. Web Observatory found that a third of the comments analysed on the Montevideo Portal site were antisemitic in nature. Other digital media outlets that stood out were Bio Bio (Chile), Subrayado (Uruguay), Metropoles (Brazil) and El Tiempo (Colombia).

Google’s search engine reported an increase in antisemitism of nearly two percentage points, reaching 17.08%. Web Observatory also noted the appearance of searches for Holocaust in relation to the policies of the State of Israel.

In terms of trends, the report also noted that one of the particular developments since the start of the Israel-Hamas war is the use of the term 'Zionist' as a substitute for Jew. The use of the substitute word allows users to somewhat circumvent content moderation. The purchase of X by Elon Musk in 2022 was seen to have resulted in a decrease in content moderation.

Web Observatory found that certain major events had a significant impact on online antisemitism. The events found to have the greatest impact on Spanish-language antisemitic content were the Amsterdam Maccabi-Tel Aviv attacks; the anniversary of the October 7 massacre, the Iran attacks and the invasion of Rafah. Of all of these, the Iran attacks had the largest impact on antisemitic content, with the April 14 attack leading to 3 million pieces of antisemitic content, and the October 1 attacks leading to 2 million pieces.

Trends in antisemitism

The report noted the relevance of understanding algorithmic echo chambers, whereby users enter a state of information isolation because they are less exposed to points of view that they do not interact with. It added that those who promote agendas or post antisemitic content will suffer from confirmation bias as a result of the algorithm promoting content that reaffirms their position.

Web Observatory's Ariel Seidler and Ariel Grossman urged legislative powers to update anti-discrimination laws and create tools to combat hate speech. It stressed that regulations must be updated to take into account the nature of digital environments.

Miguel Angel Moratinos - the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations - said "antisemitism is a global scourge that must be addressed" and called racial discrimination an "affront to the fundamental values enshrined in the United Nations Charter."

He added that he hoped the report would foster partnerships aimed at eradicating antisemitism "root and branch."

Dr Raheli Baratz, Head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism at WZO, said "2024 will be remembered as an unusual year in the history of the Jewish people due to the magnitude of antisemitic events documented around the world."

"Growing antisemitism represents a real threat to not just Jewish communities, but to the very foundations of democratic society as a whole."

She noted the "inextricable" relationship between the Israel-Hamas war and the rise in global antisemitism, adding that "what starts with criticism of Israeli policies quickly descends into accusations against Jews, which has found new methods in the digital age."

Ariel Seidler, director of the Web Observatory, called for greater accountability on the part of the state and the platforms: "the state must take a more visible role, ultimately being responsible for ensuring that antisemitism does not occur.”