Man who made antisemitic threats against Sen. Jacky Rosen sentenced to almost 4 years in prison

A Las Vegas man who sent antisemitic death threats to Senator Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Jewish Democrat, was sentenced to almost four years in prison Tuesday.

John Anthony Miller, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a federal official as well as two more charges related to the threats in December, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

The charges relate to a series of threatening messages left by Miller in October 2023, shortly after Hamas’s October 7 Massacre, on the office phone of Rosen, who has been a staunch Israel advocate.

In one of the October 17 voicemails, Miller allegedly said, “You done picked your side, bitch, and you done chose evil. I don’t give a f*** if you were born into it or not, b**ch, you are f***ing evil, bitch, and we are going to exterminate you.”

Miller was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by a Nevada US District court. He had also made threats against the family of another US senator who was not named, according to the US attorney’s office. ODED COHEN poses with Sen. Jacky Rosen at a 2024 campaign event in Las Vegas. (credit: ODED COHEN)

Lawyer claims client struggles with addiction, was high on meth at time

Miller’s lawyer, Jess Marchese, told the Associated Press that Miller struggles with addiction and was high on methamphetamine at the time of the crimes.

“I felt the sentence was a little harsh for a nonviolent offender with a minimal criminal record, but we respect the court’s ruling and look forward to John moving forward and dealing with his addiction,” Marchese said to the Associated Press.