Florida Porsche dealership owner resigns after alleged antisemitic text - report

The co-owner of a Porsche dealership in Pompano Beach, Florida, has reportedly resigned after he allegedly made an antisemitic remark in a text to a customer, Fox News reported on Saturday.

After the customer told Naveen Maraj he was going to a different dealer, Maraj allegedly texted the customer that "as usual you behave like a spoiled Jew c**t who thinks you're special but you're not."

"You not buying a car from me is like a gift from god," the alleged text continues.

Activist group StopAntisemitism wrote on X/Twitter that "This shocking display of antisemitism has no place in business and we urge clients to shop elsewhere."

The General Manager of the dealership, Mike Peters, told BocaNewsNow.com that: "At Champion, we are firmly committed to fostering an environment rooted in respect, professionalism, and integrity. Incidents like this remind us of the importance of these values, and we will use this moment as an opportunity to reinforce them — both internally and in our broader relationships. In furtherance of those standards, Naveen Maraj has advised that he will resign from his employment with Champion and will step down from his managerial and leadership roles with the company effective immediately."

Pompano Beach, FL: Naveen Maraj, co-owner of Champion Porsche, referred to a Jewish buyer as a “spoiled Jew c*nt” after a follow-up on a $150K custom order.This shocking display of antisemitism has no place in business and we urge clients to shop elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/zN8Lh4bhvC — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 17, 2025

Peters also called Maraj's comments "offensive and inexcusable" according to the report.

However, Maraj claims that he and the customer, John Wolff, have a personal friendship and the "comment was not made with the intent to harm."

Intent does not negate impact

"Notwithstanding, we recognize that intent does not negate impact," Maraj added, according to Fox News. "The language used was inappropriate and does not reflect the standards of conduct or mutual respect that has been a part of the Champion culture for over 38 years."

"By way of background, Mr. Wolff and Mr. Naveen Maraj have maintained a close personal friendship for more than 14 years," Peters elaborated, according to Fox News. "Over that time, they became avid fishing partners and became what Naveen believed to be a close friend. That friendship included a degree of casual banter and familiarity that, while understood privately, can easily be misinterpreted — or become wholly inappropriate — when viewed outside of that context.

"The remark in question was made in a personal capacity and was entirely unrelated to Mr. Maraj’s role or responsibilities at Champion. It was a moment of misplaced informality between friends, not a deliberate attempt to offend or cause harm," Peters reportedly continued.

Wolff told BocaNewsNow that he and Maraj had not spoken for six years and called it absurd that it would be acceptable to call him a "Jew c**t."