US officials condemn Washington shooting en masse, calling it antisemitism-based terror

US politicians and Jewish-American organizations condemned the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington on Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, stating that "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA."

"Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!" he added.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee referred to the incident as a "horrific act of terror."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, "This sickening shooting seems to be another horrific instance of antisemitism, which as we know is all too rampant in our society."

In a statement released on X, Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said, "We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue. At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families."

"The shooting attack that took place outside the Jewish Museum in Washington is a vile act of antisemitic terror, part of the assault on the entire Jewish world that began on October 7. This is the eighth front. Now is the time for all of us to unite, to cry out with a clear voice, and to fight by all means in order to win this long campaign," World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel stated. A man looks on next to police officers working at the site where, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, US May 21, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

"Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) are horrified at the reported murder of two people outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. Our hearts go out to the victims and to our colleagues at AJC, whose event was being held at the museum," a JFNA statement read.

We are working closely with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and our security partners to monitor the situation, gain a fuller picture of what transpired, and keep our communities informed. The safety and security of the community is our top priority, and we will not rest until that safety is fully restored," JFNA added.

'Murder didn't happen in a vacuum, direct result of call to globalize the intifada'

The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the shooting, with CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa commenting that "This murder didn’t happen in a vacuum, but is the direct result of the incessant hatred by those who call to 'Globalize the Intifada.'

"For those who wondered about the context of whether a particular chant was hate speech or antisemitic, this is what it looks like when physically manifested. We have warned about the growing violence of the far Left, and now it seems that our deepest fears have come true." Roytman Dratwa added.

"The murderer did not know his victims were Israeli; he just knew they attended a Jewish event. When we say that the anti-Semites don’t hate Jews because of Israel, but rather, they hate Israel because it is the Jewish homeland, this is what we mean," he continued.

The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, said that "Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.

"We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."

US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting took place.

"Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more," Bondi shared on X/Twitter.