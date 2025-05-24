‘I am done with antisemitism,’ Ye declares morning after Jewish museum shooting

(JTA) — The morning after a shooter killed two Israeli embassy aides at a Jewish event in Washington, D.C., incendiary rapper Ye took to X with an unexpected message: “I am done with antisemitism.”

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has become well known for antisemitic rants and provocations, including a song he debuted earlier this month titled “Heil Hitler.” In February, Ye doubled down on his antisemitic sentiments, declaring in a post on X, “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS.”

But in a string of posts Thursday morning after the deadly shooting, he appeared to have had a change of heart.

From around 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ye shared 11 posts with sentiments of repentance, including “God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused” and “GOD CALLS FOR PEACE.” He did not specifically mention the shooting, allegedly carried out by a man who shouted, “Free Palestine” while arrested. Ye recently posted pro-Palestinian sentiments as well.

Under Ye's post disavowing antisemitism, some users decried his earlier antics, connecting them to the Capital Jewish Museum shooting.

“You are complicit in the murder of two people last night who were killed because they were thought to be Jewish,” wrote one user. “You brought hate into this world and lost people believe your sh*t talking.”

At the end of his spree, Ye posted a preview to a new song titled “Alive” with rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Kanye West's relationship with the Jewish people

It was not the first time that Ye has professed that he had changed his ways. In 2023, he posted on Instagram that Jewish actor Jonah Hill’s 2012 movie “21 Jump Street” made him “like Jewish people again.”

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” West wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying an image of the movie poster. Less than two years later, he erupted again with an antisemitic spree of posts that led up to the “Heil Hitler” single.