Sa'ar: The new antisemitism targets the State of Israel, we risk a second Holocaust

The idea that "the new antisemitism targets the State of Israel" was central to both of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's two speeches at the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Conference in Jerusalem, which he chaired, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In his Tuesday speech, Sa'ar began by mentioning the murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two of Israel's Embassy staff in Washington D.C., last week.

"This young couple, about to be engaged, was added to the longest list in the world: The list of victims of antisemitism," he said.

He added that the "new antisemitism targets the State of Israel," and drew attention to the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which gives as an example "Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination - by claiming the existence of the State of Israel is a racist endeavor."

Sa'ar also condemned world politicians or countries that aim to impose an arms embargo on Israel, "when everyone around wants to eliminate it."

"If these initiatives will be successful – Israel will simply be eliminated," he said. "There will be another Holocaust – this time on the soil of the Land of Israel."

He called for a major mobilization around the world with countries creating "an effective battle against antisemitism."

On Wednesday, during his speech at Yad Vashem, Sa'ar remarked that "the ancient desire to eliminate the Jewish people has become stronger. It has become a plan of action for our enemies."

Noting that 80 years have passed since the Holocaust, Sa'ar highlighted the importance of IHRA in "safeguarding and passing on the stories and lessons of the Holocaust to future generations."

In his Wednesday speech, as in his Tuesday speech, Sa'ar made reference to the Three Ds of Antisemitism: a model created by Natan Sharansky. This focuses on using the frameworks of "demonization, delegitimization and double-standards" to differentiate legitimate criticism of Israel from antisemitism. Sa'ar said that Israel continues to be targeted by all three, citing examples such as the "so-called international courts” and institutions trying to tie Israel’s hands, and the call of politicians to impose an arms embargo against Israel.

Echoing his words from the previous day, he said "removing Israel's right and ability to defend itself can only mean one thing: a second Holocaust."

He finished by quoting the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks said: “Those who seek to eliminate Jews, seek to eliminate freedom. Antisemitism is a sickness that destroys all who harbour it. Hate harms the hated but it destroys the hater. There is no exception.”

"Antisemitism must be defeated," the Foreign Minister told the audience.