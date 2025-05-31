Man attacks Russian synagogue with hammer, records incident on phone

A man with a hammer attacked a synagogue in Sochi, Russian media reported on Thursday.

According to a press handout from Russia’s Chief Rabbi, Berel Lazar, on Wednesday, a man armed with a hammer arrived at the synagogue in a taxi. After he threatened the guard and broke the gate to the building, he tried to enter the synagogue where a children’s club was taking place.

He also threw stones at the building and recorded the incident on his phone before the authorities arrived.

Man attacks synagogue in Russia

He was arrested by Russian security services afterwards, and no one was harmed.

Authorities later discovered that he was planning attacks on synagogues throughout Russia and on the Moscow metro.

TASS reported that the suspect, a 39-year-old from the Stavropol Krai oblast, had previously been under psychiatric supervision.