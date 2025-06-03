Communal Iron Dome: Birthright Israel launches BEYOND app to connect alumni, create network

Birthright Israel has launched BEYOND: a new first-of-its-kind app connecting alumni and enabling them to maintain and grow the bonds formed during their trips.

The initiative - which already has 10,000 alumni onboard and a global campaign underway - was announced on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of Birthright Israel and to celebrate 900,000 alumni worldwide.

BEYOND aims to "deepen participants' long-term connection to Israel, Jewish identity, and collective belonging where users can connect with fellow alumni, share experiences, and build a global Jewish network."

Participants can also use the app before their trip to access itineraries, flight details, group member lists, and exclusive content and offers.

As part of the global kickoff, 800 alumni from across the world will arrive in Israel this month, joined by 100 Israeli alumni. The visit will include the first-ever BEYOND Global Summit, volunteer projects in Ofakim, a joint Shabbat experience, and participation in Birthright’s annual mega-event. Birthright Israel launches BEYOND app to connect alumni, create network. (credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)

The initiative has reportedly seen strong demand from North American alumni, who comprise over half of the verified users so far.

'A strategic investment in the future of Jewish people'

Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, called BEYOND "a strategic investment not only in the future of Birthright alumni but in the future of the Jewish people."

"We're creating a safe, authentic global community that supports alumni well beyond their trip to Israel: through campus life, careers, family, and community."

He referred to BEYOND as "an educational and communal ‘Iron Dome’ - a long-term strategic infrastructure that empowers our alumni and strengthens Jewish identity and resilience worldwide."

Renat Wegrzyn, head of BEYOND, said it is “much more than an app" and is "a fundamental shift in the alumni experience."

"This platform is a safe space for young adults, where they can connect over shared interests, professional opportunities, events, Shabbat dinners and more."

She added that the goal is to reach hundreds of thousands of alumni.