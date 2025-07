Faculty are source of US campus antisemitism, Yad Vashem head says "The presidents of institutions in the United States are not behaving like leaders, and therefore nothing will change," said Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan.

Columbia student demonstrators show support as others chain themselves to the gates of St. Paul’s Chapel at Columbia University to denounce the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil in New York City, US, April 2, 2025. ( photo credit : REUTERS/DANA EDWARDS )