'Urgent action': Australian antisemitism report proposes university funding cuts, deportations The plan, led by Australia's special envoy on antisemitism, Jillian Segal, responds to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents across Australia since the beginning of Israel's war in Gaza in late 2023.

Members of the Palestine Action Group gather ahead of a rally, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sydney, Australia May 3, 2024. ( photo credit : Alasdair Pal/Reuters )