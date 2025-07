Zohran Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian positions drove 83% of his new voters in the NY primary, poll show New Yorkers who never voted before, a surge of tens of thousands of people, were especially motivated by Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian beliefs — 83% said it drove them to the voting booth.

NYC democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protesters. (illustration) ( photo credit : REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado, Shutterstock/Here Now )