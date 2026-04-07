A wave of antisemitic incidents has hit Rio de Janeiro during the Jewish holiday of Passover, including a bar displaying a sign banning Israelis from entering, and a deli refusing to sell Matzah to a Jewish customer.

The primary incident involved Partisan (also known as BAT), a bar in the Lapa neighborhood of the city, which placed a sign at its entrance explicitly stating: "US & Israel Citizens are not welcome." Following public outrage, Rio de Janeiro City Hall and the Consumer Protection Agency (PROCON) fined the establishment R$ 9,520 for severe consumer discrimination. The bar now faces the potential revocation of its operating license.

Other local establishments came out in support of Partisan. The Resistance Pub announced the release of a new alcoholic beverage named 'Boom Boom Tel Aviv' saying the profits will go to Partisan.

In a public statement, Partisan Bar said the "episode in question should be understood exclusively as a political and symbolic expression, devoid of any normative force or physical restriction, intended as criticism of war policies, and should not be interpreted as a discriminatory practice or restriction of access."

"Partisan Bar rejects any form of xenophobia, racism, or antisemitism," it continued, adding that its criticism is directed at state practices and policies, not at peoples, religions, or identities.

Event at Partisan featuring flag of the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB), an extreme left pro-Palestine political party that defines itself as a party of militants. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

Separately, prominent Jewish-Brazilian Chef Monique Benoliel alleged that the Delly Gil deli in Leblon refused to sell her Matzah for the holiday, with the owner stating he was "tired of Jews."

Delly Gil said it "does not compromise with any form of disrespect or prejudice" and apologized if "any speech or situation has been interpreted inappropriately."

"Delly Gil is a family business, built on respect, caring, and coexistence with different people and histories, including the Jewish community, with whom we have always kept close," it added.

Trend of antisemitism shows urgency to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

StandWithUs Brazil CEO André Lajst said the trend proves the urgent need to legally adopt the international (IHRA) definition of antisemitism."

"When business owners feel comfortable hanging signs stating that Israelis are not welcome, or refusing to sell Passover food to a Jewish customer, it is a severe warning sign for all of society," he said.

He applauded the swift action by authorities, but said the wave of incidents proves the "critical importance of clear legislation."