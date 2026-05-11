A woman was arrested in London on Sunday for attacking a London Jewish school boy, according to North and East London Shomrim and The Metropolitan Police.

A Jewish student was allegedly punched by a woman, who reportedly shouted antisemitic abuse during the attack, Shomrim said on X.

The Met said that a 39-year-old woman had been arrested in Hackney on suspicion of racially aggravated assault against a 15-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man. Neither victim required treatment for injuries.

The nearby Jewish boys' school did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident was one of a series of alleged antisemitic assaults in London on Sunday.

Western Europe saw a sharp rise in antisemitism between April and May. (credit: Combat Antisemitism Movement)

One of a series of alleged antisemitic assaults in London

A man allegedly whipped Jewish women with his belt in Clapton Common, according to the Shomrim and the Met, while reportedly hurling racial abuse against victims and first responders. Francis Achile was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault by beating, racially aggravated harassment, and racially aggravated assault for an alleged assault against multiple orthodox Jewish women at a bus stop.

An east London man was charged on Sunday for an assault against three Jewish residents in Enfield on Saturday, the Met said.