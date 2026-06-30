After weeks of backlash from Jewish groups and leaders, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights this weekend opened its exhibit on the Nakba, the narrative of Palestinian defeat and displacement upon Israel’s founding.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, exhibit is called “Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present” and features photography, poetry, and everyday objects that document the experience of Palestinian-Canadians impacted by the Nakba. Palestinians use the term, meaning “catastrophe,” to describe their mass displacement upon Israel’s establishment.

The exhibit has drawn fierce condemnation from some Jewish groups, including the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

“Materials that are one-sided and driven by a political agenda can contribute to discrimination, bullying, and even assault targeting Jewish students,” the group wrote in a post on X/Twitter last week. “The federal government must hold the CMHR’s leadership accountable for this egregious mishandling.”

People rally to mark the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on February 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON VANRAES)

CMHR's only Jewish bboard member resigns over exhibit

The museum’s only Jewish board member, Mark Berlin, was upset enough by the exhibit to resign.

“Because the museum chooses to proceed with this exhibit in its present form despite repeated concerns raised by myself and members of the mainstream Jewish community and others seeking a more balanced and historically complete presentation, I can no longer, in good conscience continue to serve as a Trustee,” Berlin wrote in a resignation letter dated June 22.

In the letter, Berlin argues that the exhibit omits the context that “hundreds of thousands of Jews from Arab lands” were also displaced during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

“A story detached from the surrounding factual details is not the truth, it is just a story,” Berlin continued. “The museum has a statutory and moral obligation to tell the full truth, not to sacrifice it at the altar of politics.”

The museum has vigorously defended the exhibit. In a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Isha Khan, the CEO of the museum, said that “focusing in this one exhibit on the human violations faced by of Palestinian Canadians does not negate the human rights violations faced by Jewish people.”

“Sharing the stories of one community in no way minimizes the experiences of another,” Khan continued.

Khan added that the exhibit had drawn “both criticism and support from Jewish Canadians.”

Progressive Canadian Jewish groups defend exhibit

Several progressive Jewish groups in Canada, including Independent Jewish Voices, the Jewish Faculty Network, and United Jewish Peoples’ Order, defended the exhibit in a joint statement Thursday, writing that it was the “result of dedication, persistence, care and advocacy, especially from the Palestinian Canadian community.”

“We are proud to celebrate a Canadian institution that has remained steadfast in the face of unfounded criticism and pressure and chose to move forward with integrity,” the statement continued. “We hope this historic opening, and the ongoing inclusion of the exhibition in the Museum, encourages learning, reflection, and action.”