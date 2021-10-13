California governor signs bill to improve protections against hate crime

Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed legislation last week to strengthen the state's response to the increase of hate crimes and violence in the state.

“The recent violence against the Asian-American and Jewish communities is unacceptable and demands a firm response from every level of government,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel. “At this moment, when so many in our state are feeling vulnerable, we must do more to protect those who are targeted by hate. Our legislation will significantly strengthen law enforcement training and coordination to ensure that California is better prepared to address hate crimes and protect vulnerable communities.”

Around 2,500 BDS protesters are seen flocking to the Port of Oakland, California, to stop a cargo ship operated by the Israeli-based ZIM company from unloading in protest of Operation Protective Edge, on August 16. 2014. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Law enforcement in California has routinely failed to identify, report, and respond to reports of hate crime, the 2018 State Audit showed.

A coalition of prominent civil rights groups supported the implementation of Assembly Bill (AB) 57. Authored by Jesse Gabriel, the bill calls for better training for law enforcement to deal with and prevent hate crimes in the state.

“JPAC is proud to support the passage of Assemblymember Gabriel's Hate Crime Prevention and Reporting Act Bill,” said Allison Gingold, Chair of Jewish Public Affairs Committee (JPAC), says. “This critical legislation will significantly impact the rise in hate crimes and strengthen our State's response to effectively combat it.”