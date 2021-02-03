Canadian sailor discharged from army due to neo-Nazi ties

A sailor with neo-Nazi ties was discharged from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) after his checkered past made it back to light.The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) ran an advocacy campaign to have the Calgary-based naval man released from his Canadian unit. Vice-Admiral Craig Baines said that the administrative review of the soldier culminated in the termination of Sailor 1st Class Boris Mihajlovic.The FSWC sent demands to the CAF requesting an immediate review of the sailor, after the CAF decided to reinstate Mihajlovic - despite previous membership to the neo-Nazi website Iron March and the armed branch of the neo-Nazi group Blood and Honour.The FSWC met directly with the Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and the Navy’s former commander, and expressed their dismay with the sailor's reinstatement - calling for further action to take place in order to stamp out hate and extremism in the military."We commend Minister Sajjan, the Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces for coming to the decision to release this sailor," said Director of Policy at FSWC Jaime Kirzner-Roberts. "Military members who engage in hate activity bring shame upon our Armed Forces, our veterans and our country. There are real reasons for optimism that we have turned an important corner and that those who espouse hateful or extremist ideologies will find no sanctuary in our military."
