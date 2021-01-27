The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Chelsea FC to commemorate Holocaust anniversary during Wednesday's match

Wednesday's match, and Chelsea's special tribute coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 27, 2021 13:57
THE CHELSEA FOOTBALL Club visits the Holocaust Memorial in downtown Boston last month. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE CHELSEA FOOTBALL Club visits the Holocaust Memorial in downtown Boston last month.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Chelsea will be marking the third anniversary of its Say No To Antisemitism campaign during Wednesday's match against the Wolverhampton Wanderers taking place at Stamford Bridge stadium.
Wednesday's match, and Chelsea's special tribute coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Team owner Roman Abramovich inaugurated the Say No To Antisemitism campaign in 2018. As part of the effort, Chelsea players, Abramovich and management, staff and fans have personally met with Holocaust survivors, joined the March of the Living and currently stand as role models in the struggle to combat antisemitism worldwide.
The campaign has invoked the assistance of the World Jewish Congress, ADL, the Holocaust Educational Trust, the Imperial War Museum, the Royal Air Force, Kick It Out and other organizations that battle antisemitism on the frontlines.
The campaign's latest initiative, located at Stamford Bridge featuring a mural commissioned by Israeli-British artist Solomon Souza, depicts two Jewish soccer players and a WWII prisoner of war in a commemoration to Jewish athletes and the Holocaust “49 Flames," and features contributions from "leading voices against antisemitism," led affectionately by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Natan Sharansky, UK Government Antisemitism Adviser Lord John Mann and Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, among others.
At this year’s Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chelsea Football Club chairman Bruce Buck explained the origins and effectiveness of Chelsea’s “Say No to Antisemitism” campaign, which raises awareness about antisemitism and educates players, staff, fans and the community at large about the issue.
The club is leveraging its own 500 million online fan base for this educational effort, as well as harnessing leading global organizations, influencers and officials to amplify the message.
Speaking with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz, Buck said that one of owner Roman Abramovich’s guiding principles in purchasing the team in 2003 was to serve and help the community. In 2017, Abramovich called a meeting of Chelsea directors to discuss the reemergence of antisemitism across Europe and to initiate solutions that the club could implement. In January 2018, Chelsea started its “Say No to Antisemitism” campaign, which Buck says will continue indefinitely.
Buck explained that Chelsea adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, saying, “If you’re going to fight antisemitism, you need to know what you are fighting. The definition was important to us, and has been adopted by the United Kingdom, so we thought it was important for us to adopt.”
Buck added that, historically, antisemitism and racism have been a problem at soccer matches in the UK, and that the team’s fan base is pleased with Chelsea’s proactive stance in fighting antisemitism.

Alan Rosenbaum contributed to this report.


Tags soccer football antisemitism Chelsea FC Chelsea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: We remember

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by