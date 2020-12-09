Chelsea FC launch art exhibit commemorating WWII-era Jewish athletes

Chelsea Football Club, in partnership with Jewish News and renowned British Israeli street artist Solomon Souza, launched an exhibition on Wednesday featuring Jewish athletes who were killed by the Nazis during the Second World War.

The exhibition, entitled “49 Flames - Jewish Athletes and the Holocaust," is an extension of another piece from Souza, which was commissioned by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich last year to create a commemorative mural of Jewish football players who perished during the Holocaust.

The name “ 49 Flames ” refers to the number of Olympic medalists who were murdered during the Holocaust.

It aims to tell the story of the Holocaust through the eyes of 15 featured Jewish athletes, including the gold medal-winning German cousins, Alfred Flatlow and Gustav Felix Flatlow, who both won medals for gymnastics in the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896, before dying of starvation in the Theresienstadt concentration camp.

Also featured is German Jewish track and field athlete Lilli Henoch, who set 4 world records and won 10 German national championships, in four different disciplines. In 1942, Henoch and her mother were deported to Riga where they were both murdered.

Andreas Hirsch, grandson of footballer Julius Hirsch said during the event that "The life and death of my grandfather teaches us that this can happen to anyone. A hero of war, a famous football player. If we let antisemitism and racism grow – anyone can become a victim. It is therefore our duty, to always stand up against antisemitism, racism and hate."

Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, spoke of his father- Israel's sixth president Chaim Herzog - who was a youth boxing champion in Ireland before fighting the Nazis as a Jewish officer in WWII.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who contributed a piece to the exhibition, spoke at the event, saying "This book, honoring Jewish sportsmen and women whose lives were taken from them during the Holocaust while focusing on raising awareness about the evils of antisemitism in general, and in sport in particular, highlights issues very close to my heart."

"The efforts of the Chelsea Football Club, through the Chelsea Foundation's Building Bridges Campaign, to raise awareness of the evils of antisemitism and other forms of racism in sports are therefore particularly welcome." He said. "As an avid football fan since childhood, I was pleased to be able to promote a program to combat all forms of racism in sports in Israel as part of the President's flagship Israeli Hope project, and so was especially moved to read of the "Say No to antisemitism" program being led by Chelsea Football Club."

Chelsea FC manager and legendary footballer Frank Lampard said of the exhibition that "Sports has an enormous power to unite people and by sharing the stories of these athletes we hope to inspire future generations to always fight against antisemitism, discrimination and racism, wherever they find it."