Chelsea Football Club chief: Campaign against antisemitism will continue

At this year's Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chelsea Football Club chairman Bruce Buck explained the origins and effectiveness of Chelsea's "Say No to Antisemitism" campaign, which raises awareness about antisemitism and educates players, staff, fans and the community at large about the issue. Speaking with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz, Buck said that one of owner Roman Abramovich's guiding principles in purchasing the team in 2003 was to serve and help the community. In 2017, Abramovich called a meeting of Chelsea directors to discuss the reemergence of antisemitism across Europe and to initiate solutions that the club could implement. In January 2018, Chelsea started its campaign, which Buck says will continue indefinitely.To view the conference, click here >>Buck explained that Chelsea adopted the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) definition of antisemitism, saying "if you're going to fight antisemitism, you need to know what you are fighting. The definition was important to us, and has been adopted by the United Kingdom, so we thought it was important for us to adopt." Buck added that historically, antisemitism and racism have been a problem at football matches in the UK and that the team's fan base is pleased with Chelsea's proactive stance in fighting antisemitism.