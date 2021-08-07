Cornwall radio host imprisoned for antisemitic content

Graham Hart, a 69-year-old radio host from Cornwall, England, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for antisemitic speech and inciting racial hatred on his live radio show, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Friday.

The sentencing comes after Devon and Cornwall Police opened an investigation into eight radio show broadcasts on the internet between 2016 and 2020, in which he hosted or appeared as a guest. In these broadcasts, Hart made many antisemitic statements that framed Jews as an enemy to be defeated and expelled from society.

Hart also expressed his views on social media, where he ridiculed the Jewish people and presented the Holocaust as a hoax.

By Hart's own admission, his aim was to incite hatred and violence against Jews by persuading his listeners that the Jewish race is evil.

"Graham Hart used his position to influence people as a radio host to stir up racial hatred and incite violence against the Jewish race," said Nick Price, Head of the Special Crimes and Counter-Terrorism Division in the CPS.

"I am pleased that he has been brought to justice and we have put an end to his abusive and insulting broadcasts. The CPS are committed to prosecuting hate crime and will continue to work as an independent body to ensure justice is served."