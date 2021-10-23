Detectives investigating Nazi salutes at the Dachau concentration camp

Local police in Bavaria, Germany, say two men allegedly filmed themselves in Dachau giving the Nazi salute in front of Jourhaus, the entrance to the concentration camp. While there were allegedly three visitors with them, it was two who gave the salute.

The alleged perpetrators recorded themselves displaying the offensive sign. a witness also apparently recorded the event. The perpetrators said they were drunk, and they gave the salute "as a joke."

German Chancellor Merkel observes a moment of silence as she lays a wreath during a ceremony at the memorial in the former German Nazi concentration camp in Dachau. (credit: REUTERS)

It was announced that the men did not know that raising the Nazi salute is banned in Germany.

The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Each man has been been given a lifetime ban from Dachau, and a police investigation is underway.