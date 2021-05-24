Multiple antisemitic attacks reported in Brooklyn on Saturday

Almost an hour later another antisemitic assault was reported where two Jewish teenagers were surrounded by what the police believe to be the same trio. The suspects then made antisemitic remarks to four Jewish men and proceeded to allegedly kick a mirror on a parked car after roughly banging on the synagogue door.Almost an hour later another antisemitic assault was reported where two Jewish teenagers were surrounded by what the police believe to be the same trio.



They were saved by a Muslim Uber driver who drove them to safety BREAKING: just got a call about 2 Jewish teens who were surrounded by an angry mob with baseball bats on Ocean Pkwy & 18ave (6-7pm) who demanded they chant “free Palestine” before beating them!They were saved by a Muslim Uber driver who drove them to safety @NYPDHateCrimes May 23, 2021 cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} According to PIX, a New York based news website, the suspects physically assaulted the victims after they allegedly refused to shout antisemitic phrases, including "free Palestine". The suspects put one of the victims into a chokehold, and both teenagers were repeatedly punched in the head. They then chased after the victims with a baseball bat.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Sunday “Enough. The acts of hatred and antisemitism in Brooklyn last night cannot happen. Not in our city, not anywhere in the world” urging citizens to contact the police if they have any information on the incident.

Mayor de Blasio addressed the antisemitic attacks at the 66th police precinct on Sunday saying, “I want to be very clear, antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York city. We will stomp out antisemitism anywhere we find it.”

Two antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn were reported to the NYPD on Saturday night, and they are now investigating these incidents, according to NBCnewyork.At around 7:00pm, three men were seen exiting their car outside a synagogue in Borough Park.