Multiple antisemitic attacks reported in Brooklyn on Saturday

The NYPD is searching for three suspects who are believed to be involved in multiple antisemitic incidents. New York Mayor de Blasio addresses the alleged attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 24, 2021 06:07
An Orthodox Jewish man wears a mask while talking on a cellphone in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Borough Park neighborhood during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
An Orthodox Jewish man wears a mask while talking on a cellphone in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Borough Park neighborhood during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
Two antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn were reported to the NYPD on Saturday night, and they are now investigating these incidents, according to NBCnewyork.

At around 7:00pm, three men were seen exiting their car outside a synagogue in Borough Park.
The suspects then made antisemitic remarks to four Jewish men and proceeded to allegedly kick a mirror on a parked car after roughly banging on the synagogue door. 
Almost an hour later another antisemitic assault was reported where two Jewish teenagers were surrounded by what the police believe to be the same trio.
According to PIX, a New York based news website, the suspects physically assaulted the victims after they allegedly refused to shout antisemitic phrases, including "free Palestine". The suspects put one of the victims into a chokehold, and both teenagers were repeatedly punched in the head. They then chased after the victims with a baseball bat. 
 
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Sunday “Enough. The acts of hatred and antisemitism in Brooklyn last night cannot happen. Not in our city, not anywhere in the world” urging citizens to contact the police if they have any information on the incident. 
Mayor de Blasio addressed the antisemitic attacks at the 66th police precinct on Sunday saying, “I want to be very clear, antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York city. We will stomp out antisemitism anywhere we find it.”  


Tags new york diaspora jews Brooklyn antisemitism
